The Great British Sewing Bee's Esme Young looks so different in epic throwback to younger years

Esme Young is a regular fixture on our screens thanks to her judging role on BBC One's The Great British Sewing Bee.

As fans of the heartwarming reality programme will know, Esme is a renowned fashion designer, having co-founded the successful fashion brand Swanky Modes in the 1970s.

WATCH: The Great British Sewing Bee’s Patrick Grant and Esme Young shared a joke during the season eight finale

Reminiscing about her younger days on Instagram, the TV presenter shared an amazing snap that showed Esme posing alongside two of her Swanky Modes co-owners, Judy Dewsbury and Melanie Herberfield.

While the fashion guru is known for her trademark grey bob and stylish flats, she couldn't look more different in the throwback photo.

Esme [right], with her Swanky Modes colleagues, Judy Dewsbury and Melanie Herberfield

The snap shows the TV star donning a pink and gold mini dress, accompanied by sparkly gold high heels and matching tights, with her light brown locks flowing down to her shoulders.

Esme, who made her first skirt at the age of seven, captioned the photo: "Judy, Mel and me. Where's Willie?"

© Production Esme Young and Patrick Grant are judges on the show

Fans were quick to praise the amazing shot, with one person writing: "This is amazing," while another added: "Fab!! Love those tights."

A third fan commented: "Love this. Fantastic. What style."

Esme, Judy, Melanie and fellow fashion fanatic Willie Walters set up Swanky Modes in a shop in Camden Town during the 1970s.

© Production Esme has been on the show since 2016

It didn't take long for the label to rise to prominence thanks to its high-profile clients, including Grace Jones and Cher. Their clothes soon began appearing in magazines and newspapers such as Vogue, The Sunday Times, Nova, Honey and the V&A Little Black Dress Book. Their designs were also snapped by renowned photographers, including David Bailey, Helmut Newton, Nick Knight, John Swannell and Neil Kirk.

Esme's designs have appeared on the big screen, too, including in The Beach, Bridget Jones' Diary, Romeo & Juliet, 2011's Wuthering Heights and Trainspotting.

© Photo: Rex Esme's designs have appeared on the big screen, including in Bridget Jones' Diary

In an interview with RTE, Esme revealed that she was the brains behind Renee Zellweger's iconic Tarts and Vicars party bunny costume.

"Renee wanted the bunny outfit to be tighter because her character wasn't skinny," she said, adding: "She really wanted a cleavage, so the costume pushed her breasts up. She could hardly sit down in it because it was so tight."

Esme Young's TV career

As well as carving out a successful career as a fashion designer, Esme also works as a TV presenter and has appeared on The Great British Sewing Bee since 2016.

Esme is a judge on the show alongside Patrick Grant, while comedian Sara Pascoe took over from Joe Lycett as the host in season eight.

© James Stack Sara Pascoe presents the show

She has also made several one-episode appearances as a celebrity guest on various reality programmes, including The Weakest Link, The Wheel, House of Games, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip and Who Do You Think You Are?

When she's not on the small screen, Esme can be found teaching students at Central Saint Martins, which is the same art school she graduated from.

© James Stack The series airs on Wednesday nights

She also published an autobiography in 2022, titled Behind the Seams: My Life in Creativity, Friendship and Adventure from the star of the Great British Sewing Bee.