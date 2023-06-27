Rose Ayling-Ellis' new BBC documentary leaves viewers emotional

Rose Ayling-Ellis' new BBC documentary, Signs For Change, aired on Monday night and has garnered wide praise from viewers, who were left feeling rather emotional.

The EastEnders actress, who won Strictly in 2021, starred in the film, which challenges perceptions of the deaf community and gives audiences an insight into the deaf experience.

The film documents Rose's life as she performs in Shakespeare's As You Like It in London's West End and reflects on her Strictly win with Giovanni Pernice.

She also shared her personal experience of growing up deaf and spoke with her parents about bringing up a deaf child. Meanwhile, the star also met with members of the deaf community and charity workers.

Viewers were incredibly moved by the documentary, with one person tweeting: "What a moving and emotional documentary," while another added: "Oh my goodness. Wow Rose, I don't have the right words to express how brilliantly, powerfully, yet gently you put over your message, and how incredibly emotional I found it."

A third person wrote: "Maybe I'm emotional with fatigue but #SignsForChange made me blub. What a beautiful and sweet documentary by the wonderful and charming @RoseAylingEllis," while another commented: "Everyone should be watching the @RoseAylingEllis documentary on BBC One. It’s emotional, eye-opening and she's such an incredibly inspiring woman."

Other fans showed their appreciation for Rose for challenging perceptions of deafness with the informative documentary. One person tweeted: "@RoseAylingEllis Thank you for a very informative and inspirational documentary. #SignsForChange," while another praised the film: "Powerful #SignsForChange. For us hearing people, a wonderful insight into the deaf community, and Rose's life so far. Lots of layers to still revisit."

A third viewer wrote: "Congratulations to @RoseAylingEllis for the very insightful #signsforchange documentary on @BBCOne. Making a really important point around the need for genuine informed choice for parents of deaf children, the diversity of that choice and the need for BSL lessons to be free."

Taking to Instagram ahead of the film's premiere, Rose encouraged her followers to tune into the "most personal project" she has ever worked on.

"We have spent a year making this documentary and now it is out in the open for everyone to see," the 28-year-old began. "It is surely the most personal project I have worked on. I wanted to be open so it can hopefully change things for the better.

"Reassuring many families that they are not alone in this. Spreading awareness that is so long overdue, rather than repeating ourselves for many years to come.

"Biggest thanks to @roganproductionldn and @bbc for being just as passionate and standing by my side to get this visual to happen."

The actress added: "I hope you all will be moved by this as much as I am passionate about it."

Rose Ayling-Ellis: Signs for Change is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.