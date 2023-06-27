World on Fire season 2: everything to know about return of BBC drama

After a long hiatus, World on Fire season two is finally set to return to our screens! The hit BBC drama was a huge success when it aired back in 2019, with season two’s production taking longer than expected due to the pandemic. Now the show is back, there are some major changes in the cast - but what can we expect? Here’s everything we know about World on Fire season two…

What will World on Fire season 2 be about?

With season one looking at the beginning of WWII from Hitler’s invasion of Poland, season two will presumably pick up where things left off; with Harry having reunited with Kasia in Poland, while Lois is raising his baby daughter on her own.

WATCH: Catch up with World on Fire on BBC iPlayer

The official synopsis for season two gives us some clues, as it reads: "RAF pilots are sent to destroy German bombers prowling the skies above Manchester, with rescue operations underway on the streets below. The true reality of war has arrived in Britain. Telling the story of World War Two through the eyes of ordinary people, following intrepid young heroes fighting for freedom, series two will take viewers from the war-torn streets of Britain deep into Nazi Germany, the resistance within occupied France, and the brutal sands of the North African desert – where troops struggle to adapt to a very different kind of combat."

Jonah Hauer-King in World on Fire season 2

From the first-look photos, it appears that Harry and his friend Stan will be sent to North Africa, while Lois has joined the medical service in Manchester. They also revealed that in France, Henriette and Albert will return. However, there are some major changes to the cast.

Who is in World on Fire season two’s cast?

While The Little Mermaid star Jonah Hauer King is back on the show as Harry alongside The Crown’s Lesley Manville as his mother Robina, Blake Harrison, Julia Brown, Ewan Mitchell and Zofia Wichłacz are also returning to reprise their roles as Stan, Lois, Tom and Kasia respectively. Parker Sawyers and Eugénie Derouand will also return as Albert and Henriette.

Lois in World on Fire season 2

However, several cast mates from season one are notably absent, including Helen Hunt, who played journalist Nancy, her nephew, Brian J Smith, who plays Webster, and Arthur Darvill, who starred as Lois’ fiancee, Vernon.

© Photo: BBC World on Fire is coming back to our screens sooN!

However, there are some exciting new cast members including Guilt star Mark Bonnar as the mysterious Sir James Danemere, Gregg Sulkin as brave but reckless RAF pilot David, and Resident Evil actor Ahad Raza Mir as fearless and determined Rajib, who leads a specialist unit of the British Indian Army. Miriam Schiweck will also star as the German teenager Marga, a dedicated member of the Band of German Maidens.

When is World on Fire season 2 being released?

While fans in the UK are still waiting for confirmation of the release of season two, for US fans it will premiere on MASTERPIECE on PBS from 15 October 2023, so mark your calendars!