Tom Hanks' Niece Carly Reeves: all you need to know about the viral reality TV star

Carly is going viral for her TV meltdown on Claim to Fame

In a surprising turn of events, Hollywood's quintessential nice guy, Tom Hanks, found his niece Carly Reeves stealing the spotlight after an unforgettable dramatic exit from the latest reality TV sensation, Claim to Fame.

A polar opposite to her acclaimed uncle's affable demeanor, Carly, 39, cemented her status as one of reality television's unforgettable drama queens, captivating the world with her raw emotions.

Carly's connection with Tom stems from her mother being siblings with Rita Wilson, Tom's wife. Despite her uncle’s illustrious career, Carly’s fame surged independently following her explosive meltdown on the national television stage of Claim to Fame, where she was the first contestant to be eliminated.

This rising star, who often refers to Tom as her father figure, acknowledges her uncle's substantial influence over the years, stating, “He's given me advice, confidence, and support.” She has been vocal about the many perks and challenges of growing up in a family under constant Hollywood spotlight.

Early life

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Carly's childhood was steeped in the world of Hollywood's elite. Educated at a prestigious all-girls private school, her formative years were spent mingling with children of industry royalty. This proximity to fame and talent inspired Carly to follow in Tom's illustrious footsteps, and she began her acting journey in college.

Despite landing minor roles in movies and TV shows, some of which featured her Uncle Tom, Carly’s break into the mainstream came through her unforgettable performance in 'Claim to Fame'. Her tempestuous exit from the show captured the world's attention and catapulted her to newfound fame.

Family bonds

In addition to her close relationship with Tom, Carly has also forged strong ties with his son, Chet Hanks, a controversial figure known for a series of public issues. Nevertheless, she has always been appreciative of Chet's transformation into an "amazing, wise, and grounded" person, calling him a testament to the importance of family.

Connection to Tom Hanks

Carly's mother, Lily Reeves, is the sister of Rita Wilson, who married Tom Hanks in 1988 when Carly was only four. Despite the absence of a blood connection, Carly and Tom share a profound bond, with Carly describing her uncle as a father figure. She has frequently shared her admiration for him on social media, crediting him for her move to New York to pursue a career in theater.

She seems to have an equally close relationship with Tom and Rita's children, Chet and Truman Hanks. Despite Chet's myriad controversies, Carly's fondness for her cousin remains unscathed. She has consistently praised his growth into a "wise and grounded person."

Hollywood journey

Born on January 24, 1984, Carly's childhood was spent rubbing shoulders with Hollywood's elite thanks to her famous relatives. She shared her early years with children of other famous figures, including her childhood "best bud," socialite Nicky Hilton.

Carly attended the prestigious Catholic Marymount High School in Pacific Palisades before enrolling at UCLA. Here, she took classes at the School of Theater, Film, and Television, gradually honing her craft. Over the years, she's appeared in several films and TV shows, including a few starring her uncle, Tom Hanks.

Carly's foray into acting started with a minor role as the mean girl Kelly in 'Raise Your Voice'. She then appeared in films such as 'Charlie Wilson's War' and 'Larry Crowne', both featuringTom Hanks. Over the years, Carly has also starred in the medical drama Nip/Tuck, the web series Broken At Love, and a host of other movies and shows. Despite these roles, Carly's passion is comedy, having performed in a series of comedy shows at the Strait Jacket Society in Hollywood over the years.

Tom Hanks' niece has a meltdown on Claim to Fame

Reality TV

Carly's years of acting experience culminated in her memorable, albeit dramatic, appearance on the reality show 'Claim to Fame'. Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, the show pits celebrity relatives against each other in a guessing game of who's connected to whom.

The second season premiered with Carly's dramatic elimination from the show. When contestant Hugo correctly guessed her connection to Tom Hanks, Carly's emotional meltdown became an overnight sensation, marking her transition from Hollywood royalty to reality TV starlet. Carly's unpredictable nature and unabashed rawness struck a chord with audiences worldwide, turning her into a viral sensation.