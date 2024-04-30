Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tony Awards 2024 nominations: Alicia Keys, Angelina Jolie's musicals, Daniel Radcliffe pick up big nods
Tony Awards 2024 nominations: Alicia Keys, Angelina Jolie's musicals, Daniel Radcliffe pick up big nods

Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen and the Angelina Jolie-produced The Outsiders have picked up early nods already

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
The 77th Tony Awards are upon us! The New York-based Broadway and theater ceremony, which takes place on June 16 this year, has released its stacked list of nominees.

For the third year in a row, Ariana DeBose will host the ceremony, which is being led by the semi-autobiographical Alicia Keys musical Hell's Kitchen and Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne's production of The Outsiders, with 13 and 12 nominations each. David Adjmi's Stereophonic is the most nominated play, with 13 nods as well.

Here are the nominees for this year's Tony Awards, featuring other Hollywood heavyweights like Eddie Redmayne, Rachel McAdams, Daniel Radcliffe, and more…

Best New Musical

  • Hell's Kitchen
  • Illinoise
  • The Outsiders
  • Suffs
  • Water for Elephants

Best New Play

  • Jaja's African Hair Braiding
  • Mary Jane
  • Mother Play
  • Prayer for the French Republic
  • Stereophonic
Producer Angelina Jolie and Alicia Keys pose at the opening night after party for the new musical based on the classic novel "The Outsiders" on Broadway at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 11, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
Angelina and Alicia rule the roost as nominated producers this year

Best Revival of a Musical

  • Appropriate
  • An Enemy of the People
  • Purlie Victorious

Best Revival of a Play

  • Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
  • Gutenberg! The Musical!
  • Merrily We Roll Along
  • The Who's Tommy

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

  • Brody Grant, The Outsiders
  • Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
  • Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
  • Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
  • Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

  • Eden Espinosa, Lempicka
  • Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen
  • Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
  • Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
  • Gayle Rankin, Cabaret

Best Leading Actress in a Play

  • Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
  • Jessica Lange, Mother Play
  • Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
  • Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
  • Amy Ryan, Doubt
Steven Skybell, Henry Gottfried, Ato Blankson-Wood, Gayle Rankin, Eddie Redmayne, Bebe Neuwirth and Natascia Diaz pose at the opening night of "Cabaret" on Broadway at The Kit Kat Club at The August Wilson Theatre on April 21, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
The revival of "Cabaret" has been open for less than a month and has scored nine nominations

Best Leading Actor in a Play

  • William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
  • Leslie Odom Jr., Purlie Victorious
  • Liev Schreiber, Doubt
  • Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
  • Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Best Featured Actor in a Play

  • Will Brill, Stereophonic
  • Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
  • Jim Parsons, Mother Play
  • Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
  • Corey Stoll, Appropriate

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

  • Roger Bart, Back to the Future
  • Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
  • Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell's Kitchen
  • Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
  • Steven Skybell, Cabaret

Best Featured Actress in a Play

  • Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt
  • Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
  • Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
  • Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
  • Kara Young, Purlie Victorious
Justin Craig during an encore at "Stereophonic" Broadway opening night at the Golden Theatre on April 19, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
"Stereophonic" is the most nominated play this year, with 13 nods, tied with the musical "Hell's Kitchen"

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

  • Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen
  • Amber Iman, Lempicka
  • Nikki M. James, Suffs
  • Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Spamalot
  • Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen
  • Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
  • Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret

Best Direction of a Play

  • Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
  • Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
  • Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious
  • Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
  • Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Best Direction of a Musical

  • Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
  • Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen
  • Leigh Silverman, Suffs
  • Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
  • Danya Taymor, The Outsiders
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez during the opening night curtain call for "Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along" on Broadway at The Hudson Theater on October 8, 2023 in New York City.© Getty Images
"Merrily We Roll Along" and its cast received seven nominations

Best Book of a Musical

  • Hell's Kitchen by Kristoffer Diaz
  • The Notebook by Bekah Brunstetter
  • The Outsiders by Adam Rapp and Justin Levine
  • Suffs by Shaina Taub
  • Water for Elephants by Rick Elice

Best Original Score

  • Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses
  • David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love
  • Will Butler, Stereophonic
  • Shaina Taub, Suffs
  • Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

Best Scenic Design of a Play

  • Appropriate
  • An Enemy of the People
  • Purlie Victorious
  • Jaja's African Hair Braiding
  • Stereophonic
Roger Bart and Casey Likes onstage at the gala performance of "Back to the Future: The Musical" held at Winter Garden Theatre on July 25, 2023 in New York City.© Getty Images
"Back to the Future: The Musical" scored one technical nod and one for actor Roger Bart

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

  • The Outsiders
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • Water for Elephants
  • Here Lies Love
  • Lempicka
  • Back To The Future: The Musical
  • Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Costume Design of a Play

  • Appropriate
  • Jaja's African Hair Braiding
  • Stereophonic
  • Stereophonic
  • Purlie Victorious
  • An Enemy of the People

Best Costume Design of a Musical

  • Hell's Kitchen
  • The Great Gatsby
  • Water for Elephants
  • Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
  • Suffs
Rachel McAdams during the opening night curtain call for the new Manhattan Theatre Club play "Mary Jane" on Broadway at The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on April 21, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
Rachel McAdams scores her first Tony nomination for the play "Mary Jane"

Best Lighting Design of a Play

  • An Enemy of the People
  • Prayer for the French Republic
  • Stereophonic
  • Appropriate
  • Grey House

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

  • Illinoise
  • Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • Water for Elephants
  • The Outsiders

Best Sound Design of a Play

  • Jaja's African Hair Braiding
  • Mary Jane
  • Grey House
  • Appropriate
  • Stereophonic

Best Sound Design of a Musical

  • Here Lies Love
  • Merrily We Roll Along
  • Cabaret
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • The Outsiders
Host Ariana DeBose performs the opening number onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City© Getty Images
Ariana will host the ceremony for the third year in a row

Best Choreography

  • Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen
  • Shana Carroll and Jesse Robb, Water for Elephants
  • Rick and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
  • Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love
  • Justin Peck, Illinoise

Best Orchestrations

  • Timo Andres, Illinoise
  • Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen
  • Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic
  • Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival, The Outsiders
  • Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along

