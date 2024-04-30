Tony Awards 2024 nominations: Alicia Keys, Angelina Jolie's musicals, Daniel Radcliffe pick up big nods

The 77th Tony Awards are upon us! The New York-based Broadway and theater ceremony, which takes place on June 16 this year, has released its stacked list of nominees.
For the third year in a row, Ariana DeBose will host the ceremony, which is being led by the semi-autobiographical Alicia Keys musical Hell's Kitchen and Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne's production of The Outsiders, with 13 and 12 nominations each. David Adjmi's Stereophonic is the most nominated play, with 13 nods as well.
Here are the nominees for this year's Tony Awards, featuring other Hollywood heavyweights like Eddie Redmayne, Rachel McAdams, Daniel Radcliffe, and more…
Best New Musical
- Hell's Kitchen
- Illinoise
- The Outsiders
- Suffs
- Water for Elephants
Best New Play
- Jaja's African Hair Braiding
- Mary Jane
- Mother Play
- Prayer for the French Republic
- Stereophonic
Best Revival of a Musical
- Appropriate
- An Enemy of the People
- Purlie Victorious
Best Revival of a Play
- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Gutenberg! The Musical!
- Merrily We Roll Along
- The Who's Tommy
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
- Brody Grant, The Outsiders
- Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
- Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
- Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
- Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
- Eden Espinosa, Lempicka
- Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen
- Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
- Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
- Gayle Rankin, Cabaret
Best Leading Actress in a Play
- Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
- Jessica Lange, Mother Play
- Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
- Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
- Amy Ryan, Doubt
Best Leading Actor in a Play
- William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
- Leslie Odom Jr., Purlie Victorious
- Liev Schreiber, Doubt
- Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
- Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Best Featured Actor in a Play
- Will Brill, Stereophonic
- Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
- Jim Parsons, Mother Play
- Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
- Corey Stoll, Appropriate
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
- Roger Bart, Back to the Future
- Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
- Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell's Kitchen
- Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
- Steven Skybell, Cabaret
Best Featured Actress in a Play
- Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt
- Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
- Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
- Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
- Kara Young, Purlie Victorious
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
- Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen
- Amber Iman, Lempicka
- Nikki M. James, Suffs
- Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Spamalot
- Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen
- Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
- Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret
Best Direction of a Play
- Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
- Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
- Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious
- Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
- Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Best Direction of a Musical
- Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
- Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen
- Leigh Silverman, Suffs
- Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
- Danya Taymor, The Outsiders
Best Book of a Musical
- Hell's Kitchen by Kristoffer Diaz
- The Notebook by Bekah Brunstetter
- The Outsiders by Adam Rapp and Justin Levine
- Suffs by Shaina Taub
- Water for Elephants by Rick Elice
Best Original Score
- Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses
- David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love
- Will Butler, Stereophonic
- Shaina Taub, Suffs
- Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, The Outsiders
Best Scenic Design of a Play
- Appropriate
- An Enemy of the People
- Purlie Victorious
- Jaja's African Hair Braiding
- Stereophonic
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- The Outsiders
- Hell's Kitchen
- Water for Elephants
- Here Lies Love
- Lempicka
- Back To The Future: The Musical
- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Costume Design of a Play
- Appropriate
- Jaja's African Hair Braiding
- Stereophonic
- Stereophonic
- Purlie Victorious
- An Enemy of the People
Best Costume Design of a Musical
- Hell's Kitchen
- The Great Gatsby
- Water for Elephants
- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Suffs
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- An Enemy of the People
- Prayer for the French Republic
- Stereophonic
- Appropriate
- Grey House
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
- Illinoise
- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Hell's Kitchen
- Water for Elephants
- The Outsiders
Best Sound Design of a Play
- Jaja's African Hair Braiding
- Mary Jane
- Grey House
- Appropriate
- Stereophonic
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- Here Lies Love
- Merrily We Roll Along
- Cabaret
- Hell's Kitchen
- The Outsiders
Best Choreography
- Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen
- Shana Carroll and Jesse Robb, Water for Elephants
- Rick and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
- Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love
- Justin Peck, Illinoise
Best Orchestrations
- Timo Andres, Illinoise
- Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen
- Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic
- Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival, The Outsiders
- Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along
