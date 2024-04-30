Tony Awards 2024 nominations: Alicia Keys, Angelina Jolie's musicals, Daniel Radcliffe pick up big nods

The 77th Tony Awards are upon us! The New York-based Broadway and theater ceremony, which takes place on June 16 this year, has released its stacked list of nominees.

For the third year in a row, Ariana DeBose will host the ceremony, which is being led by the semi-autobiographical Alicia Keys musical Hell's Kitchen and Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne's production of The Outsiders, with 13 and 12 nominations each. David Adjmi's Stereophonic is the most nominated play, with 13 nods as well.

Here are the nominees for this year's Tony Awards, featuring other Hollywood heavyweights like Eddie Redmayne, Rachel McAdams, Daniel Radcliffe, and more…

Best New Musical

Hell's Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Best New Play

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic

© Getty Images Angelina and Alicia rule the roost as nominated producers this year

Best Revival of a Musical

Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious

Best Revival of a Play

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Merrily We Roll Along

The Who's Tommy

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Eden Espinosa, Lempicka

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Amy Ryan, Doubt

© Getty Images The revival of "Cabaret" has been open for less than a month and has scored nine nominations

Best Leading Actor in a Play

William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom Jr., Purlie Victorious

Liev Schreiber, Doubt

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Will Brill, Stereophonic

Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

Jim Parsons, Mother Play

Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic

Corey Stoll, Appropriate

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Roger Bart, Back to the Future

Joshua Boone, The Outsiders

Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell's Kitchen

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Steven Skybell, Cabaret

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt

Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

Kara Young, Purlie Victorious

© Getty Images "Stereophonic" is the most nominated play this year, with 13 nods, tied with the musical "Hell's Kitchen"

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen

Amber Iman, Lempicka

Nikki M. James, Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Spamalot

Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen

Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

© Getty Images "Merrily We Roll Along" and its cast received seven nominations

Best Book of a Musical

Hell's Kitchen by Kristoffer Diaz

The Notebook by Bekah Brunstetter

The Outsiders by Adam Rapp and Justin Levine

Suffs by Shaina Taub

Water for Elephants by Rick Elice

Best Original Score

Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love

Will Butler, Stereophonic

Shaina Taub, Suffs

Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Stereophonic

© Getty Images "Back to the Future: The Musical" scored one technical nod and one for actor Roger Bart

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

The Outsiders

Hell's Kitchen

Water for Elephants

Here Lies Love

Lempicka

Back To The Future: The Musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Costume Design of a Play

Appropriate

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Stereophonic

Stereophonic

Purlie Victorious

An Enemy of the People

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Hell's Kitchen

The Great Gatsby

Water for Elephants

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Suffs

© Getty Images Rachel McAdams scores her first Tony nomination for the play "Mary Jane"

Best Lighting Design of a Play

An Enemy of the People

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic

Appropriate

Grey House

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Illinoise

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Hell's Kitchen

Water for Elephants

The Outsiders

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Grey House

Appropriate

Stereophonic

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Here Lies Love

Merrily We Roll Along

Cabaret

Hell's Kitchen

The Outsiders

© Getty Images Ariana will host the ceremony for the third year in a row

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen

Shana Carroll and Jesse Robb, Water for Elephants

Rick and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders

Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love

Justin Peck, Illinoise

Best Orchestrations

Timo Andres, Illinoise

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen

Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic

Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival, The Outsiders

Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along

