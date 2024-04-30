Amanda Holden to host new Netflix show Cheaters - and you can apply!

Amanda Holden has joined Holly Willoughby as the latest British presenter to land a gig with Netflix - and it sounds like it’s going to be our next obsession. The reality show is titled Cheaters: Unfinished Business, and will see a group of exes forced to confront one another - with the help of some experts - to see if they can look past former indiscretions.

Speaking about the gig, the 53-year-old said: “Sometimes dreams really do come true. All my career I always wanted to host a show about love and relationships - and this is it!! A series about second chances and unfinished business! I can’t wait, along with our expert, to meet and help these couples work out whether they can forgive and forget. I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of it!”

So what can you expect from the show?

The show, which is being co-produced by the production companies behind Coach Trip and Love Island, follows eight former couples who reunite at a retreat to confront each other after their relationship broke down due to cheating. The couples have signed up to an expert-led process in the hope that they can face up to their past mistakes, rebuild trust and decide whether they can forgive and forget.

© Getty Amanda said the show was a dream come true

The synopsis reads: “Will the Cheaters be able to fight for forgiveness and win back the hearts of those they betrayed? Or say goodbye to their relationship for good?” We’re already incredibly invested!

When is it out?

Cheaters doesn’t have a release date just yet - and since they’re looking for cast members, it looks like production is a little while away, so watch this space!

© Samir Hussein The Netflix show is in pre-production

How to apply

If you have been in an unfaithful relationship in the past, the show is currently looking for singles who want to rekindle a relationship. Calling the show ‘Second Chance’ on the casting website, the description reads: “Lifted Entertainment are looking for singles who want to explore the possibility of rekindling a meaningful relationship they once had on a new reality show programme for a major entertainment service.”

© MEGA Amanda is the latest TV star to have a show with Netflix

It continues: “You and your ex-partner are applying for this show together to explore whether your relationship really is over or whether there is the possibility of rekindling your relationship.” Find out more here.