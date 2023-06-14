Lily-Rose Depp soft launches new relationship as she styles out ripped jeans

Lily-Rose Depp may be a Chanel girl through and through, but when she’s not on set she favours a low-key look. Since her new show The Idol landed on our screens, Johnny Depp’s daughter and eldest child has delighted with multiple public appearances – take her LBD Chanel moment at Cannes Film Festival last week for example.

Stripping it back, the model-turned-actress celebrated her rumoured girlfriend’s birthday in jeans on Tuesday. Lily-Rose took to social media to share some intimate snaps of her and musician Danielle Balbuena writing “Happy birthday love of my life,” via her Instagram Stories.

In one of the wholesome images, Lily showcased an edgy streetstyle look that is on all our minds. She wore some light-wash blue distressed jeans paired with a mesh top featuring nautical stripes and swirling gold detailing.

© Instagram Lily-Rose Depp celebrated her girlfriend's birthday with an online tribute

The star wore her shoulder-length blonde hair down loose in a half-up half-down princess style and half into place with a small butterfly clip.

© Instagram The pair have been dating since January 2023

Other images in the series showed the pair at home together, snapping selfies in a bathroom and kissing, alongside which Lily added: “Te amo Dani,” with a rose emoji.

Who is Lily-Rose Depp’s girlfriend Danielle Balbuena?

Danielle Balbuena is an American rapper and singer born 13 June, 1997, making her 26 years old. She released her solo debut EP, Glitter, in March 2018.

Lily-Rose has been spotted on several occasions out and about with her rumoured girlfriend Danielle Balbeuna, a musician who goes by the name 070 Shake or Dani Moon.

Lily-Rose confirmed her new relationship via social media as she celebrated Danielle’s birthday on June 13, 2023. The pair has been previously spotted in Paris during Fashion Week. Très chic.

While Danielle has made multiple enigmatic appearances on Lily-Rose’s Instagram, Lily-Rose’s birthday tribute marked the first time she had publicly addressed their relationship.

Speaking to Pitchfork in 2018, Shake noted that she doesn't like to put labels on her sexuality. "I don't really identify myself as queer or gay or anything. I just like girls.” She was in a relationship with singer Kehlani from 2021 to 2022 and began dating Lily-Rose in January 2023.

Lily-Rose Depp’s latest show The Idol explained:

Directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, The Idol follows a pop star, Jocelyn, who wants to reclaim her stardom following a nervous breakdown. The show stars Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd.

The official synopsis reads: "After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros, a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?"

The Idol has been surrounded by controversy due to reported behind-the-scenes drama, where the original director Amy Seimetz was replaced with Sam, who reshot major portions of it. According to IndieWire, sources claimed that show bosses wanted the show to go in a different direction and that it was "leaning too much into a female perspective", which led to the show being rewritten. The show was also slammed by some critics, who called it gratuitous.