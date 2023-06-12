The Icon star Lily Rose Depp's 'dark' childhood health battle – all the details

Johnny Depp shared that his daughter's illness was the 'darkest' period of his live

Lily Rose Depp is the name on everyone's lips, following the release of her latest project, The Icon.

The HBO show, directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, follows pop star Jocelyn, played by Lily Rose, who wants to reclaim her stardom following a nervous breakdown. While the story is fictional, Lily has suffered her own health struggles in the past.

In late 2020, Johnny Depp opened up about his daughter's brush with death after she was hospitalized in 2007.

© Getty Johnny Depp worried for Lily Rose when she was hospitalized as a child

During a speech to cancer charity Rhonda's Kiss, Johnny said he could relate to the parents he met while visiting unwell children in hospital.

"To the parents in the room who I was speaking about earlier, I was one of those parents, for weeks, when my daughter was ill."

What was wrong with Lily Rose Depp?

Lily Rose, 24, was hospitalized in 2007 at age seven after contracting an E.Coli infection that resulted in kidney failure.

The model was in hospital in London for nine days, with Johnny staying by her bedside. "I lived in the hospital for three weeks with my kid, not knowing if she was going to make it or not," he said at the ceremony.

© Getty Lily Rose Depp has the starring role in The Idol

The star spoke about Lily's health on The Graham Norton show too, where he was moved to tears. "I spent time in Great Ormond Street when my daughter was ill. I've known darkness in my life, but that was the darkest period ever," he said during an appearance on the show in 2015.

On top of her childhood illness, Lily has spoken about her struggle with anorexia, telling French ELLE that she found social media comments about her weight upsetting.

"It hurts a lot and depresses me, because I have spent a lot of energy fighting the disease," she told the magazine.

"I was much younger when I faced with anorexia, it was very difficult to deal with it. All who are familiar with this problem, know how difficult it is to return to a normal life.

© Getty Lily Rose Depp struggled with her health during her childhood

"I have battled an eating disorder for a long time and am very proud of the results that I have achieved."

While Lily is well now, the same cannot be said for her father, who has been struggling with an injury in 2023.

The actor took to Instagram in late May to share the disappointing news he's had to cancel the upcoming dates on his tour, explaining his reasoning for pulling out of his planned dates with Hollywood Vampires.

© Instagram Johnny Depp posted a statement to Instagram

"My dear friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag," he began. "It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and The Albert Hall, it got worse rather than better.

"Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at the time," he continued.

© Getty Johnny Depp has fractured his ankle

"To that end, the guys and I are very sorry to miss you in Boston, New Hampshire and New York, but fear not, I promise we will bring an amazing show to all of you in Europe and bring our absolute best to the East Coast later this summer and make it up to those who have paid for those shows!"

Fans of the star sent their well wishes for a speedy recovery.

