NCIS star Mark Harmon shares next project in huge career update

NCIS star Mark Harmon has revealed his next project in an exciting career update – and fans of the long-running CBS show will love it.

The actor, who played the show's lead role Leroy Jethro Gibbs from 2003 to 2021, is writing a book about the predecessor of NCIS.

© NBC The actor is working on a new book

The 71-year-old has joined forces with tech advisor/former Special Agent, Leon Carroll Jr., to work on the non-fiction book that details a World War II operation led by the ONI (Office of Naval Intelligence).

The upcoming book, titled Ghosts of Honolulu: A Japanese Spy, A Japanese American Spy Hunter, and the Untold Story of Pearl Harbor, will be released on November 14 and will tell the story of Japanese-American naval intelligence agent, Douglas Wada, and Takeo Yoshikawa, a Japanese spy sent to Pearl Harbor to gather intel on the U.S. fleet.

© CBS Mark played Agent Leroy Gibbs on the CBS show

In a statement, Mark said: "I feel compelled to take part in opening up the history and real story of what became NCIS. When I first started this show, there was not much information to be found by research.

MORE: Former NCIS star Mark Harmon's famous family: everything we know

SEE: NCIS star Mark Harmon shows off incredible physique in unearthed photo

"NCIS agents are public servants at the highest level and many have come and gone through this life with no one knowing anything about who they are or what they do," the actor added. "And now that story gets told. All because of a TV show."

Mark is writing a book about the predecessor of NCIS

The story depicts the "world-changing cat-and-mouse games played between Japanese and U.S. military intelligence agents" in Hawaii before the outbreak of World War Two, according to the synopsis.

While Mark has remained an executive producer on NCIS, he has not appeared on the drama since his departure in 2021.

WATCH: NCIS: Leroy Gibbs says goodbye after 19 years

The star's new career update comes just months after it was revealed that Mark had signed with the talent agency Gersh, which holds a roster of award-winning clients, including actors, writers, producers and directors.

Why did Mark Harmon leave NCIS?

In a special featurette which appeared on the DVD release of the show's 19th season, Mark admitted that the opportunity to tackle "fresh" and "challenging" material is what kept him returning to the drama every season, potentially alluding that he no longer felt this was the case.

© CBS Mark left NCIS in 2021

"What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging," the star explained, adding that he believes that Gibbs is "not retired".

As for whether Mark will ever reprise his role, the cast and crew have been made it clear that they'd love to see him return.

Sean Murray previously told Parade that he "truly believes" that "Gibbs could pop up somewhere," while showrunner Steve Binder has hinted at the possibility of a future return.

© CBS Mark starred alongside Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly on the show

"So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years… never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out," he said.