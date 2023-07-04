Ant and Dec announce new project after leaving Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant and Dec have announced some very exciting news - and we can’t wait! Taking to their Twitter account with a new video, the cheeky presenting duo revealed that they would be going back to where it all started - by rebooting Byker Grove!

Smiling to the camera, Dec said: "Ant and Dec here with some pretty exciting news that we wanted to share with you," to which Ant replied: "Don’t you mean PJ and Duncan are here with some pretty exciting news? A little clue there!"

Dec continued: "Yes, you could say that! Don’t worry, we’re not making another album! 17 years after it closed it’s doors, Byker Grove is opening them up again," with Ant interjecting: "Yes! We’ve teamed up with clever telly people… to reboot the 90s TV classic, bringing it back for a whole new audience as well as those old enough to remember it so fondly."

© Rex Ant and Dec are also known for presenting I'm a Celebrity

Speaking about how the pair rose to popularity with their roles as besties PJ and Duncan on the show, Dec continued: "It’s obviously a show very close to our hearts so we couldn’t be more excited to give it a new lease of life. Once again it’ll follow a new generation of young people and their families and they navigate the challenges they face today in the 2020s!"

Fans were loving the announcement, with one tweeting: "Oh. My. Actual. GOD!!!!!!! PJ & Duncan have to be the new Grove Leaders!!! (I can just see you both with a Geoff style 'tash!)" Another person added: "This is amazing news for both on and off-screen talent in the North East. Working on the original Byker Grove series were some of the best days of my career!"

Ant and Dec at TV BAFTAs 2022

A third person posted: "MG!! You’re beyond excited! I’m beyond excited !! Fave show ever when I was young lol!! Ooh Byker byker, Byker Grove!!"

The pair met on the set of Byker Grove The hit show, which launched on ITV in 1989 and ran for nearly two decades before concluding in 2006, followed the trials and tribulations of a youth group in Newcastle, and had some serious soap opera moments - including Ant’s character PJ being blinded in a paintballing accident.

It was also where Ant and Dec first met one another, with Ant previously joking: "I don't really remember you being there. You weren't really on my radar." Despite the two not initially clicking, they became firm friends, with Ant explaining: "If it wasn't for Byker Grove we wouldn't be where we are today. We kind of owe everything to Byker Grove. It’s where we learnt to do what we do."