Red White & Royal Blue's first trailer has arrived - and that first kiss is perfect!

Fans of Casey McQuiston's beloved novel will know that the film is based on her book, and follows the fictional relationship of an English prince and the First Son of America's first female president. The trailer shows the major international incident that forces their parents to do major damage control and make the two men become fake friends in order to put out global fires. But soon they realize they are more similar than they thought – and when Henry kisses Alex at a New Year's Eve party, their worlds change forever.

Below are all the key moments from the Red White and Royal Blue first trailer:

Red, White, & Royal Blue - Official Trailer

Alex and Henry's first kiss:

Yes the trailer includes the first kiss - under the moonlight in the Rose Gardens at the White House on New Year's Eve.

It couldn't get more romantic - unless you're Alex and Henry!

© Prime Red White & Royal Blue's trailer showed Alex and Henry's first kiss

The Buttercream Summit:

The incident that sparks the romance that changes the world... Alex and Henry's feud reaches its climax at the royal wedding of Henry's brother and the trailer reveals just how the pair ended up covered in buttercream frosting.

Alex and Henry's snark:

Alex and Henry's relationship is built off the ability to snark each other - and nowhere is that better seen than in the scene when Alex visits Henry in London and they argue over the size of their NDAs before Henry calls out Alex's use of lifts in his shoes.

(That's also a subtle joke for big fans of the book, as Alex is known for being shorter than Henry in the books, but Taylor Zahkar Perez is taller than Nicolas Galitzine.)

Zahra:

© Prime Sarah Shahi plays Zahra

Just watch the trailer to see how iconic Zahra - played Sarah Shahi - is. From her threats to "brexit your head from your body", to reminding Alex that he needs to act like he has a "vitamin D deficiency and the sun shines out of Henry's ass".

We can't wait for more!

When Alex and Henry visit Texas:

Alex grew up in Texas, and takes Henry to visit and meet his dad. There is a small scene in the trailer of Alex and Henry sunbathing on a dock at the lakehouse; a place where, as fans will know, Henry makes a bold decision.

© Prime The Texas lake!

Prince Henry's beagle David:

Even David makes a brief appearance in the trailer!

© Prime David makes a brief appearance

When is Red White & Royal Blue out?

The new movie will premiere globally on 11 August on Prime Video.

Who plays Alex and Henry in Red White & Royal Blue?

Minx and The Kissing Booth star Taylor Zakhar Perez stars as Alex, while Purple Hearts star Nicholas Galitzine plays Prince Henry.

Meanwhile, Uma Thurman plays Alex's mother and the President of the United States, Ellen Claremont, while The Serpent actress Ellie Bamber and Blackadder actor Stephen Fry also star.