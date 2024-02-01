BBC drama Strike shares update on ‘wonderful’ season six, The Ink Black Heart

Fans have been waiting for an update on BBC’s hit drama Strike since season five was released back in 2022 - and it’s finally here!

JK Rowling, the author of the novels behind the adaptation, shared a sneak peek of four scripts for the new season, writing: “It’s been a fun day,” followed by a series of ghost and tombstone emojis.

While it isn’t possible to see any details from the script, there is a warning on the cover that it “contains some challenging themes and scenes which reference violence and death”, which the author joked about, writing: “I was very grateful for [the warning]. Whoever wrote that story is sick, frankly.” She also called the script “wonderful”.

A keen fan also enquired as to whether the cartoon featured in the novel would be included in the adaptation, to which she confirmed: “You’ll see both Drek’s game and the cartoon!”

© Laurence Cendrowicz Holliday and Tom in Strike

So what can fans who have yet to read the novel expect from season six? The novel’s synopsis reads: “When frantic, dishevelled Edie Ledwell appears in the office begging to speak to her, private detective Robin Ellacott doesn't know quite what to make of the situation. The co-creator of a popular cartoon, The Ink Black Heart, Edie is being persecuted by a mysterious online figure who goes by the pseudonym of Anomie. Edie is desperate to uncover Anomie's true identity.

“Robin decides that the agency can't help with this - and thinks nothing more of it until a few days later, when she reads the shocking news that Edie has been tasered and then murdered in Highgate Cemetery, the location of The Ink Black Heart.

© Sam Taylor Are you looking forward to the show's return?

“Robin and her business partner Cormoran Strike become drawn into the quest to uncover Anomie's true identity. But with a complex web of online aliases, business interests and family conflicts to navigate, Strike and Robin find themselves embroiled in a case that stretches their powers of deduction to the limits - and which threatens them in new and horrifying ways.”

There are currently seven novels in the series, with The Running Grave being released in 2023. JK Rowling, who writes the novels under her pen name, Robert Galbraith, also hinted at how the eighth novel was coming along, tweeting: “Getting on very well, thank you,” with a wink emoji after a fan asked her about the book’s progress.

© Laurence Cendrowicz The show will be back for season 6

The seventh novel was met with widespread praise, with Stephen King writing: “THE RUNNING GRAVE, by Robert Galbraith: This is J.K. Rowling at her best, recalling the sheer readability of the Harry Potter books, but much darker. This got me through a difficult time.” Another fan added: “I've just finished reading The Running Grave. In my opinion, the best one in the Strike series so far. Couldn't put it down! And that ending,” while a third wrote: “I realise it may well be recency bias but #TheRunningGrave is easily my favourite Strike book. I feel a bit lost now I’m done!”