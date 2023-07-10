NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah addresses possible return to Hawai'i spin-off

NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah has addressed the possibility of her return to the franchise in the spin-off show, NCIS: Hawai'i.

In a new interview, the Kensi Blye actress, who appeared on the show from 2009 until it ended earlier this year, said that she wouldn't rule out a future appearance on the show.

WATCH: NCIS: LA Daniela Ruah shares glimpse at major new role away from show

"If I get asked, I will certainly figure it out at the time," she told TV Line. "If it makes sense, why not, right?"

The news comes just months after it was revealed that Daniela's co-star LL Cool J, who plays Sam Hanna, would be joining the cast as a recurring character for the third season of the Hawai'i spin-off.

© CBS Photo Archive Daniela Ruah played Kensi Blye in NCIS: LA from 2009 to 2023

Sharing the exciting announcement on Instagram, the rapper, whose real name is James Todd Smith, shared a snap that showed him posing for a photo alongside Vanessa Lachey, who stars as leading lady Jane Tennant on the show. He wrote in the caption: "Couldn't keep Sam Hanna off the case for too long!!

MORE: Daniela Ruah shares heartfelt glimpse of emotional homecoming with rarely-seen family in new photos

MORE: NCIS star Mark Harmon shares next project in huge career update

"Starting tonight, Sam Hanna will join forces with the @ncishawaiicbs team as a recurring guest star in the upcoming third season." He added: "Tune [into] the season 2 finale of @ncishawaiicbs on @cbstv at 10 ET/PT or on @paramountplus for live streaming and on demand."

© Getty Daniela hasn't ruled out a return to the franchise

The show's bosses also confirmed the news in a statement that read: "All of us at NCIS: Hawai’i have been huge fans of LL Cool J for years and couldn't be more thrilled or honored to be adding his spectacular talent to our ohana for season three."

Vanessa was clearly thrilled about the new addition to the NCIS: Hawai'i family and said: "One of the most beautiful things about working on NCIS: Hawai'i is the show's ability to bring the franchise together. We have had so much fun spreading the aloha to NCIS and NCIS: LA with the triple crossover."

© CBS Photo Archive LL Cool J as Sam Hanna in NCIS: LA

MORE: Daniela Ruah cuddles with rarely-seen children in adorable unseen photo

She continued: "Now, we have the amazing opportunity to bring Sam Hanna to Hawai'i to help the island solve some cases and maybe have a few laughs in the process. Welcome to the ohana, Todd! It's going to be a fun ride!"

© Getty Images LL Cool J is joining NCIS: Hawai'i season three as a recurring character

NCIS fans bid farewell to the Los Angeles franchise in May earlier this year with a two-part finale and a one-hour special titled A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles.

The series, which ran for 14 years, concluded with Callen and Anna's city hall wedding, while Kensi discovered that she and Deeks were expecting their first baby together.

© CBS Photo Archive The NCIS: LA finale left the door open for LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell's characters

The final episode left the door open for Sam Hanna, who was asked to help Hetty with a "small side job" in Morocco alongside his fellow agent and friend Callen.

Viewers can look forward to seeing LL Cool J back on their screens in the upcoming third season of NCIS: Hawai'i, which is due to return in the fall, having been renewed by CBS in March. However, the ongoing writers' strike will likely postpone production.