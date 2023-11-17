Nathan Fillion reveals 'Canadian The Rookie’ show - and fans saying same thing

Nathan Fillion is back on social media following the SAG-AFTRA strikes, and we couldn’t be happier to be receiving updates from the star! The actor recently shared a new favourite TV show, Dry Heat, which takes place in his hometown in Canada - and joked about the Canadian version of his beloved The Rookie character, John Nolan.

Sharing a screenshot from the YouTube series, an improved comedy by Dana Andersen and Matt Alden, he wrote: "If you go to YouTube and search Dry Heat, Ep 4, Residential Oranges, you’re going to see a little slice of what started my journey as an actor.

"You’re also going to see my hometown. You may even see what The Rookie would look like if he was Canadian (and MUCH older, Dana!). Some of these jokes will be lost on Americans. All of these jokes will be funny to Edmontonians. I dare say, even a Calgarian will feel represented. Enjoy."

So what is Dry Heat all about? The synopsis reads: "Dry Heat is filmed, produced, edited and acted by two guys. The plot and all lines are improvised and shot fast to give it a low-budget feel. And low budget it is! They have no budget and love making quick-style film they have coined as 'cine-prov’. Dana Andersen is a Second City Alumni and film-maker and Matt Alden is an improvisor actor and writer.

"They hope you enjoy this 70's style cop comedy and share it around. Special guest stars will be in future episodes so make sure to like and subscribe to the lowest-budget cop show to come out Canada ever!" In the episode Nathan shares, Ed and Jimmy get a new undercover car, but realise that they may have blown their cover before the test drive!

© Getty Nathan will be returning to The Rookie

Fans were quick to reply to Nathan’s latest post, with one writing: "Whoop-whoop from a lifelong Edmontonian! Keep doing the great work you do; so proud of you," while another person added: "I just watched it @nathanfillion The scenes of Edmonton were spectacular. I really liked the car and motorcycle chase. If you were in that show, I don’t think you’d be firing your gun so close to your partner’s face. HaHa!"

Tru Valentino and Nathan Fillion in The Rookie A third person added: "As a Brit I’m sure some of the jokes went way over my head, but I can certainly see where your wicked sense of humour comes from now. Nice to get a glimpse of your hometown town too, thank you for sharing."

While no official word has been released about when The Rookie will be back on our screens for season six after the strikes were finally concluded, the show’s creator Alexi Hawley gave fans a first look at the season six scripts which Eric Winter then reposted with a line of flame emojis, adding "Let’s go @therookie fam! #therookie."