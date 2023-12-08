Nathan Fillion shares huge news about The Rookie and admits it's 'really, really hard'

Nathan Fillion had big news for fans on Thursday when he took to social media with a lengthy message about his show, The Rookie.

Fans were stunned when Nathan made the revelation, as they're eagerly awaiting a season six update.

Alongside a video of himself behind-the-scenes of the ABC show, Nathan wrote: "If I seem happy in this photo, it’s because of job satisfaction. If I seem content, it’s because The Rookie just celebrated 100 episodes."

© Getty Images Nathan loves his role on The Rookie

Nathan then added further insight when he continued: "For clarity, 100 episodes is a feat that’s really, really, really, really, really hard to accomplish. To top it off, it couldn’t happen to a more deserving bunch.

"To everyone who works to put this show on the air, thank you for all the hard work over these challenging years, and congratulations. To everyone out there who watches, thank you x 100. For those of you who haven’t seen the Rookie yet, you’re in for a treat! 100 treats and counting. #therookie #therookieabc."

Fans flooded him with comments, with one writing: "Love it! We can’t wait for the new season," and a second added: "Congratulations on these 100 episodes of a job very well done! We hope for more," and a third chimed in with: "I just told someone to start watching it cuz your next season is due in the new year!! Congrats @therookieabc and everyone involved."

Viewers are eagerly awaiting more news about when the new season will air following the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

© Raymond Liu Nathan had a big reason to celebrate The Rookie

While no official word has been released about when The Rookie will be back on our screens for season six, the show’s creator Alexi Hawley recently gave fans a first look at the season six scripts which Eric Winter then reposted with a line of flame emojis, adding "Let’s go @therookie fam! #therookie."

Unfortunately, the show also had some sad news with the cancelation of The Rookie: Feds after only one season. Following the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the network confirmed that a number of spin-off shows would not be renewed for 2024, including The Rookie: Feds and The Good Doctor too.

© Raymond Liu The Rookie: Feds sadly has been canceled

Following the season one finale, the show was initially put on hold in May, however, the writers' and actors' strikes meant that ABC had to postpone their decision to either renew or cancel the show.

Niecy Nash - whose character Simone Clark was the leading lady - took to Instagram to share her upset and alongside a video of her The Rookie: Feds team, she wrote: "When cast & crew becomes family, the journey NEVER ends…. See y’all on the other side!

"Love, #1 ( @therookiefeds was a casualty of the strike. Much love to all the Rookieverse fans) 22 episodes left for you on Hulu."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.