Strictly Come Dancing 2022 finalist Fleur East is set to return to the BBC Ballroom and Latin competition this year as the new host of It Takes Two, and now the singer has shared how professional dancer Janette Manrara, who also hosts the spin-off show, reacted to Fleur's major new role.

While attending the premiere of Together: A Pixar Musical Adventure at Disneyland Paris this week, the star began: "Janette has been amazing. She called me immediately upon learning the news. She said, 'Yes, I am so happy it's you.'

WATCH: Janette Manrara shows off bare baby bump whilst packing hospital bag

"I have collaborated with Janette during the tour, and we have spent considerable time together. She's incredible, a powerhouse. The most valuable advice she offered me was that I bring the experience of having been on the show. Thus, I can relate to all the celebrities who are going through it this year! It's just perfect!"

Fleur then shared further how thrilled she was to be returning to the Strictly family after her triumphant run in the show last year, which saw her and Vito Coppola make the final four.

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara reveals painful pregnancy struggle in candid update

MORE: Janette Manrara's return to professional dancing revealed - and it's sooner than you think

© Ray Burmiston Fleur and Vito made the final in 2022

"I am buzzing, I can't wait to do It Takes Two this year," she continued, adding: "I believe I would have suffered from serious FOMO watching everybody else dance this year, and I was trying to deny that I'd feel bitter witnessing others partake.

"But, to be honest, I would have been. Hence, now I have the opportunity to engage, to be behind the scenes. I mean, it's a dream come true!"

© Guy Levy Fleur East and Vito Coppola on Strictly

The news of Fleur joining the sister-show was shared by the star on BBC's The One Show last month, when she revealed how she found out.

"I still can't believe it in some ways," she said, before admitting it was "weird" to get the call while she was on holiday with her husband at the time, and was not expecting her agent to be disturbing her. She joked that she went for the "biggest boots" for the teaser clip in order to avoid fans guessing it was her.

© Getty Janette Manrara was thrilled for co-host Fleur

Fleur's addition to It Takes Two comes after Rylan Clark announced his departure back in April.

In a statement, he said: "After four fantastic years it's time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two. I've had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can't thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show."