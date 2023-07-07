Janette Manrara's return to professional dancing revealed - and it's sooner than you think

Janette Manrara is just weeks away from becoming a mum and has had fans transfixed with her pregnancy updates. But did you know she will be making a very swift return to professional dance after welcoming her little one?

It has been revealed that not only will the star return to her much-loved stint on It Takes Two, but she will also be performing in a Christmas Show: Aljaz and Janette Dancing in a Winter Wonderland, meaning that the former Strictly professional will be back dancing just months after giving birth.

On the official Instagram page for the exciting new production were the words: "We're back! Bigger and better with a BRAND NEW SHOW for a 2023 festive extravaganza with dazzling dances and beloved holiday favourites. Join us for the ultimate Christmas show! Sign up now in our bio link for exclusive presale access on July 18th. Don't miss out!"

"Wow this and a baby, super mum and dad!" one fan penned alongside a heart eyes emoji. A second added: "Wow…intense. Janette is [strong arm emoji]." A third penned: "Yayyy can't wait! See you soon," alongside a red love heart emoji.

© Getty The couple will soon welcome their first child

Janette exclusively revealed to HELLO! her plans to return to work in the autumn, ahead of starting rehearsals for the festive project, presenting Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, alongside new co-host Fleur East.

Meanwhile, dad Aljaz Skorjanec is excited to immerse himself in dad life. "Aljaz is going to step in and do daddy daycare and if he can’t I will take the baby to work with me," said Janette. "I've changed nappies before," added Aljaz, who has two young nieces in Slovenia.

Janette was the host of It Takes Two alongside Rylan Clark

Aljaz added: "At the end of the day it all comes down to how much you want to be involved. We're lucky that I can take a step back from everything else and just be a dad for the time being."

The stars also had an exciting reveal for our readers and during the interview showed us the baby's nursery for the first time - and it is the sweetest room. Despite being a Disney fanatic, Janette explained she resisted going over the top with the theme and asked designers, Carly and Derry, from Cheshire-based company Dove Interiors, for a more subtle look.

"I really wanted it to feel like a calm space, not overwhelming and loud, because the baby is going to sleep there and we're about to enter this mad chapter of our lives, so I went for natural, neutral colours like beige and grey."

However, the mother-to-be still added a photo of both Mickey and Minnie Mouse above the baby's stylish charcoal grey crib. "The ladies from Dove Interiors have found ways of implementing Disney into the nursery without overtaking the whole space and making it feel like it's too much. But there are hints of Disney throughout," Janette said.