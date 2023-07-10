Strictly's Janette Manrara reveals painful pregnancy struggle in candid update

The It Takes Two presenter is expecting her first child with beau Aljaz Skorjanec

Strictly star Janette Manrara has revealed her diagnosis with pelvic girdle pain (PGP) after struggling with exhaustion and back pain ahead of her looming due date.

The Miami-born professional dancer made the revelation on Sunday via her Instagram Stories.

WATCH: Janette Manrara shares video of baby kicking inside her belly

Addressing her followers, she said: "Happy Sunday from us… Some of you have been asking how I'm doing. Thanks for checking in. I am feeling better today. My back is not feeling as it has been for a few days."

The It Takes Two presenter went on to say: "I had an official diagnosis and it's pelvic girdle pain. Apparently, it affects 20 per cent of women during pregnancy so if you felt it, you know what I'm going through.

© Instagram Janette shared a candid update

"But today I woke up better. The pregnancy pillow has moved down with me, so I don't have to keep going upstairs if I want to take a nap. I can just take a nap down here."

She finished by adding: "But thanks for checking in. All is good. I'm doing alright. Last night was a better night so I got a bit of sleep."

© Instagram The star is due to welcome her first child

On Friday, Janette, 39, sparked concern amongst fans when she shared details of her physical symptoms. The star, who is due to welcome her first child with her husband Aljaz, candidly explained how she constantly feels "exhausted," almost as if she's been "hit by a truck."

© Instagram The presenter's baby is due later this year

Updating her fans on Instagram Stories, she explained: "My back pain's come back, and I've got a bit of insomnia. So I'm going to listen to my body and listen to this little thing… And just rest and be on the couch and chill."

Lovebirds Janette and Aljaz are looking forward to welcoming their bundle of joy later this year. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, first shared news of their pregnancy with HELLO! magazine back in February.

Janette and Aljaz recently moved to Cheshire

Touching on their bittersweet journey, Janette explained: "For the past couple of years we hadn't been using protection, but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do.

"I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman's body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing."

Ahead of their baby's arrival, Janette and Aljaz have created a gorgeous nursery at their home in Cheshire. The charming room features Disney prints, a feature wall flecked with black and gold spots and a plethora of cuddly toys.

What is pelvic girdle pain?

The NHS website describes pelvic girdle pain (PGP) or symphysis pubis dysfunction (SPD) as "a collection of uncomfortable symptoms caused by stiffness of your pelvic joints or the joints moving unevenly at either the back or front of your pelvis."

For most women, the symptoms are mild, but for some, they can be more severe and disabling. Whilst PGP can be painful and distressing, it will not harm your baby.