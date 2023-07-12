The NBC News anchor works the balancing act of time on-screen and off

Savannah Guthrie's life is always on the go, thanks to the rigors of the job as one of daytime's leading news anchors on the Today Show.

When not juggling time away from the studio lot for assignments, both locally and overseas, the 51-year-old is taking small chunks out of her schedule for some well-deserved "me time."

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie distracted by unexpected visitor to Today studio

Such was the case on the latest installment of Today, as it was revealed at the top of the morning news show that Savannah had taken the day off and was being replaced alongside Hoda Kotb by Craig Melvin.

"Savannah's taking a day off mid-week," Hoda shared. "A little break in the middle of the week."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie opens up about 'overwhelming' Today studio in behind the scenes video

It was earlier this week that the anchor returned to the show after taking the week off over the July 4th holiday to spend time with family.

© NBC Hoda shared that Savannah was taking the day off

In the midst of it all, they managed to squeeze in a vacation to the United Kingdom, with Savannah and her husband Michael Feldman spotted at a much more exciting locale over the weekend.

The NBC News host was seen at Hyde Park on Saturday, July 8, at the Bruce Springsteen concert, but she wasn't alone as they were joined by fellow rocker Jon Bon Jovi and tennis star (and Savannah's friend) Roger Federer.

© Getty Images Craig covered for Savannah on Wednesday

Savannah posted the photograph on her social media of the three at the show, writing: "Two legends. Three if you count Bruce," and received a flurry of excited responses from her fans.

Chief among them was her co-host Hoda, who simply wrote: "Whaaaaaaaaaaatttt????" while ABC's Deborah Roberts commented: "Yes!!!!"

MORE: Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie’s on-air struggle as they fight to overcome exciting challenge

One of her fans added: "What?!? I'd blow this up and frame it!! Lucky you!! So cute! All of you!!" while another also said: "You should count yourself and make that four legends."

© Instagram The Today anchor recently took the week off to spend time with family

Savannah navigates the balancing act between being one of NBC's top names and a wife and mom to kids Vale, eight, and Charley, six.

MORE: 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna suddenly halts as Today's Savannah Guthrie interrupts with major news

In an interview with Refinery29, she shared some details of constantly having her mind be in two places, saying: "Like most moms, you're always thinking about your kid.

"Right through our whole show, I'm texting with my husband, with the babysitter. They're always at the forefront of my mind. But I'm concentrating, too."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie replaced on Today by co-star after 'harrowing' time off

She added: "There's a certain vulnerability you have when you have children. You know that something you're completely invested in is walking around in the world and it's your job to protect it.

© NBC Savannah is a doting mom to children Vale and Charles

"You couldn't have a greater stake in their wellbeing. My little kids, even if they have the sniffles, if they're not at peace, I'm not at peace."