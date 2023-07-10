The Today star has jetted off to London for a very exciting reason!

Savannah Guthrie was the envy of her Today co-star Hoda Kotb this weekend as she flew across the pond for a very special reason.

The NBC co-anchor - who was absent from Today all last week - was in London over the weekend, where she went to watch Bruce Springsteen perform at British Summer Time (BST) in Hyde Park.

For the occasion, Savannah looked stylish dressed in a cropped black shirt teamed with a pair of wide leg jeans.

What's more, the 51-year-old was joined by none other than Roger Federer and Jon Bon Jovi, with the trio all posing for a photo that was later posted on Savannah's Instagram account.

The news anchor shared the photo - that was a re-post from Roger - on Instagram, and was soon met with a mass of responses.

Hoda was the first to reply, writing: "Whaaaat??!!" Other comments included: "What?! I'd blow this up and frame it, lucky you, so cute!" and "Wowza! That's not an everyday occurance," as well as "You look like you are in heaven!"

Savannah is no stranger to traveling to London, a city she very much enjoys visiting. In fact, she was only there recently in May for King Charles' coronation, which she reported on for NBC News.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the main co-hosts on Today

Last month, meanwhile, Savannah jetted off to Paris for several days for a work assignment, reporting on the French capital's preparations for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics, which will be held there next year.

When she isn't working, Savannah enjoys nothing more than spending downtime at home in New York City.

© NBC Savannah loves her job on Today

She has an apartment base in the city, as well as a beautiful country home in New York State, where she spends most of her weekends and vacations.

The star lives there with her husband Mike Feldman and their two young children, Vale, eight, and Charles, six. She often shares updates on social media involving her family, and her children have made several appearances on Today, too.

© Jeffrey Ufberg Savannah Guthrie with Hoda Kotb back in 2011

The TV personality has been incredibly open about her journey to motherhood as well, which included her undergoing IVF to welcome her youngest child, who she previously referred to as her "medical miracle".

In an interview with Health magazine, she said: "Because we are older, it was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with."

© Getty Images Savannah with her Today co-stars on the plaza

"My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she said.

"But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we’re so blessed."

© Getty Savannah with her daughter Vale and co-star Hoda Kotb

Savannah loves working on Today as many of her co-stars, including Hoda, Dylan Dreyer and Jenna Bush Hager, all have children of similar ages to hers. In fact, Savannah's daughter Vale is in the same class as Jenna's daughter Mila, and the pair even get the school bus together.

