Savannah Guthrie shares divisive opinion on Today as fans weigh in

Savannah Guthrie created a stir on Thursday's episode of the Today show, and it was all to do with food!

The NBC anchor was very vocal during the cooking segment with clef Bobby Flay, who caused a stir online after admitting that he preferred meat cooked "medium" over "medium rare".

Savannah was quick to agree with him, having a strong opinion in the process. She said: "I feel like I have to say 'medium rare' because people give you the stink eye if you don't. But yeah, I actually don't like a bloody steak."

After the clip was shared online, fans also had their say, although they were certainly divided.

"No way! Medium rare all the way," one wrote, while another commented: "Then why yall kick people off the cooking competitions for cooking meats medium then?!" A third added: "A lot of people just say medium rare because other people say it. Don't let anyone tell you what a steak is supposed to be like."

Savannah has been working on the Today how for over a decade and loves her job.

No day is the same for the anchor, who has been co-hosting the main segment of the program alongside Hoda since 2017, following Matt Lauer's departure.

Her days range from dressing up as Taylor Swift on Halloween to being surprised by her children live on air, to reporting on hard hitting news.

She has a close bond with all her co-stars too, and many came out to support her in New York City last month, following the release of her new book, Mostly What God Does, including Hoda Kotb, Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager. Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts also attended.

Mostly What God Does - which is dedicated to Savannah's children - is a book incredibly close to Savannah's heart, and she's very proud of it.

She wasn't sure if she wanted to publish something so personal but was encouraged by her family and friends, and has been overwhelmed with the positive reviews since its release.

HELLO! were in attendance at her recent book launch and spoke to Savannah about the book, and caught up with her about her project.

She said: "I mean, it touches my heart especially because this is such a personal and vulnerable thing to do. So the fact that people are responding so kindly is just, it's touching and also a relief and really moves me."

The book has been likened by both Savannah and Hoda - also at the event - to a "warm hug".

"What makes me the happiest is that I've had people now from all walks of life, all different faiths, no faith at all say they've read it and found something in it that resonates with them," she said.

"And I do think that these are really universally appealing themes and I'm just hopeful that it feels like a warm hug because that's what I hope to do."

