Savannah Guthrie gets 'vulnerable' as she's supported by husband and children at star-studded NYC book launch - exclusive

Savannah Guthrie managed to break the internet just a day into the release of her latest book, Mostly What God Does, and she still can't believe it!

The Today Show star's faith focused book was so popular that not only did it sell out on day one, but the Amazon buy stopped working for a short period of time.

There are certainly many people in her personal life reading her book too, as was proved at her packed book launch in New York City on Wednesday night, where she was joined by her Today Show co-stars, as well as her husband, Michael Feldman, and children Vale, nine, and Charles, seven.

HELLO! were in attendance, and chatted to Savannah at her event, who admitted that the book's success so early on in its shelf life is a huge blessing, especially as it was such a "vulnerable" thing to work on.

"I mean, it touches my heart especially because this is such a personal and vulnerable thing to do. So the fact that people are responding so kindly is just, it's touching and also a relief and really moves me."

Savannah Guthrie with her husband and children at her book launch in NYC

The book has been likened by both Savannah and her co-star Hoda Kotb - also at the event - to a "warm bug".

"What makes me the happiest is that I've had people now from all walks of life, all different faiths, no faith at all say they've read it and found something in it that resonates with them," she said.

Savannah was joined by her good friends at her book launch

"And I do think that these are really universally appealing themes and I'm just hopeful that it feels like a warm hug because that's what I hope to do."

Savannah also told HELLO! that her book - which is dedicated to her two children - is a lot about what she has learnt when things aren't quite so perfect in her life.

Savannah's daughter wore yellow in honor of her mom's book

"I knew I was writing something that I wanted my kids to know, mostly what I had learned over all these years, not from living a perfect life, but the opposite. Not because things always went well for me. Because that's when you learn about faith and where you know it really comes to rescue you. So I'm hoping that no matter what, they'll have something and they'll understand what I've learned in life about the God that really loves them."

Savannah's children, along with Hoda Kotb, all chose to wear yellow in honor of Savannah's book, something she was more thrilled about.

Savannah Guthrie with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager

Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager, along with Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, were also in attendance.

Hoda and Jenna couldn't have been prouder of Savannah as they spoke to HELLO! about the book having finally been published, having seen first hand the dedication and hard work Savannah had put into the writing process. "The baby's here!" Hoda joked.

