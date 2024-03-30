Today's Savannah Guthrie waves goodbye to co-star following emotional departure from NBC

Savannah Guthrie has led the tributes following the news of her co-star's departure after 12 years on NBC News.

The Today Show co-host took to Instagram this week to post a heartfelt message dedicated to Harry Smith, who after 12 years, has decided to leave NBC News.

Savannah posted a series of photos from the show, which saw her, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones all wave him off on his last show.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: All about Savannah Guthrie's family life

Hoda and Sheinelle were both visibly emotional looking. In the caption, Savannah wrote: "raising a glass to a legend and a gentleman - we love you @harrysmithnbc."

The Today Show's official Instagram page also paid tribute to Harry, writing: "'I’ve had this unbelievable array of phenomenal experiences.' After 12 years, Harry Smith is moving on from NBC News. Link in bio to look back at the potpourri of extraordinary people he's met along the way. We wish you all the best, Harry!"

Savannah has a close bond with all her co-stars at NBC, and has worked as an anchor on the Today Show for over a decade.

She has now finished work for the weekend, and was delighted on Friday as her two children, Vale, nine, and Charles, seven, greeted her after work. She wrote: "It’s a perfect Friday when your kids come to visit on their last day of spring break!"

© NBC NewsWire Savannah Guthrie and Harry Smith have worked together for years

Savannah shares her two children with husband Michael Feldman. The family are incredibly close, and the star was supported by them all just last month at her book launch.

The mother-of-two celebrated the release of her latest book, Mostly What God Does, surrounded by her loved ones, including many of her Today Show co-stars, in New York City.

© Jamie McCarthy Harry Smith with the Today Show stars

Mostly What God Does is a book incredibly close to Savannah's heart, and she's very proud of it. She wasn't sure if she wanted to publish something so personal but was encouraged by her family and friends, and has been overwhelmed with the positive reviews since its release.

HELLO! were in attendance at her recent book launch and spoke to Savannah about the book, and caught up with her about her project.

© NBC Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on set with Harry Smith

She said: "I mean, it touches my heart especially because this is such a personal and vulnerable thing to do. So the fact that people are responding so kindly is just, it's touching and also a relief and really moves me." The book has been likened by both Savannah and her co-star Hoda Kotb - also at the event - to a "warm bug".

"What makes me the happiest is that I've had people now from all walks of life, all different faiths, no faith at all say they've read it and found something in it that resonates with them," she said.

Savannah Guthrie with her husband and children at her book launch in NYC

"And I do think that these are really universally appealing themes and I'm just hopeful that it feels like a warm hug because that's what I hope to do." The book is dedicated to Savannah's two children.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.