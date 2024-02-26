Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie don't hold back as they reveal they were cut from TV show

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are well-known TV stars thanks to their jobs on the Today Show, where the nation wakes up with them to hear the latest news bulletins and showbiz gossip.

However, they could have showcased their acting skills in another popular television series too, that's if they weren't cut out!

During Monday's episode of the NBC daytime show, Hoda and Savannah hilariously revealed that they had been cut from Curb Your Enthusiasm after filming what they thought was a "hilarious" scene with Larry David about a pickle.

This series, the 12th and final one, might well see them luck out however, as it's been teased that they will be making an appearance after it was revealed their co-star Willie Geist had made the cut.

"Willie Geist has a starring role playing himself on assignment to interview Larry David," Carson Daly read out during the entertainment section on the show.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were left wondering if they had made the cut on series 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm

"You're not cut this year, you're in it," he told Hoda and Savannah, who were not at all convinced.

"You know he's lying, you do this every time. You didn't really put us in the final season," Savannah said.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on TODAY

Hoda agreed: "We've heard it all before. We shot a whole scene that never made it. It was hilarious, about a pickle, we were really good. He enjoyed cutting us." "Last time he was here, he tried to tease us and say 'y'all in it', but I think he's lying!"

The pair concluded that they would, of course, love to be in the show if it turns out they haven't been cut.

Hoda and Savannah both have a lot of projects outside of the Today Show, and are both incredibly supportive of each other.

Savannah Guthrie with Hoda Kotb are incredibly supportive of each other

Most recently, Savannah gave Hoda - who has been co-hosting the Today Show with her since 2017 - a huge shoutout in her new book, Mostly What God Does, which was released on February 20.

Talking to HELLO! at her star-studded book launch party, the mother-of-two opened up about how Hoda and co-star Jenna Bush Hager had been especially supportive of her book, with Hoda even attending dressed in a yellow outfit to tie in with the book's theme.

Savannah Guthrie's special note from co-star Hoda Kotb

Hoda, meanwhile, told HELLO! that she felt like a proud parent waiting for the book to finally hit the shelves. "The baby's here" she joked.

The TV anchor herself has a children's book coming out soon, Hope is a Rainbow, that's set to be released on March 5.

