Savannah Guthrie informs fans of change in video from inside new NYC home, days after missing Today Show

Savannah Guthrie has been on a career high this year, with the successful release of her latest book, Mostly What God Does, which even managed to break Amazon!

The Today Show star has since released more exciting news, following a well-deserved day off from work on Friday.

Taking to Instagram from inside her newly-purchased Manhattan home, Savannah posted footage of herself revealing that the new and improved audio version of Most What God Does was now available, and was indeed, narrated by the star herself.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie shared an update with her fans from inside her NYC home

She wrote alongside the video - which can be watched above - "The new audiobook - Savannah’s version - is now live! You can download it anywhere you get your audiobooks!

"And if you’ve already purchased and downloaded, you can re-download and get the new one free of charge. I re-recorded it because I was getting a cold when I did it the first time! Thank you for all the [love] #mwgd #mostlywhatgoddoes."

Savannah Guthrie's book, Mostly What God Does

Savannah's fans were thrilled, with one writing: "Yay! I can’t wait to listen. I’ve heard so many good things about your work," while another commented: "Love, love this book! It was life changing!" A third added: "Love, love, love your book!"

Mostly What God Does is a book incredibly close to Savannah's heart, and she's incredibly proud of it.

She wasn't sure if she wanted to publish something so personal but was encouraged by her Today Show co-stars and loving husband, Michael Feldman, and has been overwhelmed with the positive reviews since its release.

Savannah Guthrie with her husband and children at her book launch in NYC

She was supported by many famous faces, as well as her family and co-stars, at her recent book launch party in Manhattan, held the day after the book's release.

HELLO! were in attendance and spoke to Savannah about the book, and caught up with her about her project.

She said: "I mean, it touches my heart especially because this is such a personal and vulnerable thing to do. So the fact that people are responding so kindly is just, it's touching and also a relief and really moves me."

Savannah Guthrie with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager

The book has been likened by both Savannah and her co-star Hoda Kotb - also at the event - to a "warm bug". "What makes me the happiest is that I've had people now from all walks of life, all different faiths, no faith at all say they've read it and found something in it that resonates with them," she said.

"And I do think that these are really universally appealing themes and I'm just hopeful that it feels like a warm hug because that's what I hope to do."

The book is dedicated to Savannah's two children, Vale, nine, and Charles, seven, who were also in attendance at the special event.

