The Rookie cast celebrates exciting news ahead of season six

The Rookie is officially up for an Emmy! Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the show's account confirmed the exciting news, writing: "Congratulations to #TheRookie on the #Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie! #EmmyNoms #Emmys."

Sparking a major reaction from the account's 369k followers, several of The Rookie's cast members were quick to comment. Lucy Chen actress Melissa O'Neill was among the first, replying: "LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOO."

"Hell yeah!!" added Eric Winter – aka Officer Tim Bradford. Meanwhile, Brent Hoff, who plays Quigley Smitty, commented: "David Rowden and the team ROCK!!! Well deserved!"

Of course, fans were delighted with the news too. "Congrats!! Now give us season 6" penned one. "So well deserved," responded another, while a third joked: "So happy for you guys!!! Now give me Season 6."

Following The Rookie's season five finale, fans have been desperate for answers to the show's remaining cliffhangers.

In the final moments of the episode 'Under Siege,' the fate of Aaron Thorsen (Tru Valentino) was left unanswered, and a mysterious new villain was introduced. After coming to the conclusion that Luke Moran had recruited mercenaries, John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the team were left with more questions than ever – and so were fans!

As the scene panned over to a pair of Escalades traveling on the highway, a new character (played by Kristian Bruun) was unveiled. Dressed in a sharp suit, the mystery man gloated about paying for the attack as a distraction. "And by the time they realize the damage we've done," he said, "we'll be long gone."

© Getty A release date for season six of The Rookie is yet to be confirmed

Lately, The Rookie's Instagram account has been posting a few behind-the-scenes videos from set, but it remains unclear whether these are from season six, or if they were taken during production on season five.

According to reports, The Rookie was initially scheduled to start filming in June, however, it was later revealed that the show would not be on ABC's fall schedule, and with the ongoing writers' strike, and now the actors' strike, there have been concerns about delays to filming.

© Getty The sixth season is expected to arrive mid-season

ABC's upcoming fall schedule will instead be comprised of mainly unscripted shows, meaning that scripted shows like The Rookie will likely hit screens during mid-season. As for the show's spin-off drama, The Rookie: Feds, ABC has yet to reveal whether season two will go ahead.

Star of the show, Niecy Nash, told TV Line: "I haven't heard anything, I'm the same as you. I'm a lady in waiting."

She continued: "I don't know the fate of that show, but I do know that in the same article I read that said that it was on the bubble, it also said that I was one of the most sought-after actresses at this time."