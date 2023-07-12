Emmy Awards 2023: Full list of nominees revealed

The 75th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Monday, September 18 on FOX

The nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards have been revealed. Ahead of the prestigious awards show – which will be broadcast live on September 18 – the 2023 shortlist was announced by Emmy Award-Nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Academy Chair Frank Scherma.

So, which shows and stars are hoping to take home the gold this year? Find the full list of nominees below...

Emmy Nominations 2023

Outstanding drama series

Andor

Better Call Saul

House of The Dragon

Succession

The Crown

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding comedy series

Wednesday

The Bear

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman is in Trouble

Obi-wan Kenobi

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movieOutstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Outstanding reality/competition series

Outstanding Variety Talk series