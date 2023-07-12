Emmy Awards 2023: Full list of nominees revealed

The nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards have been revealed. Ahead of the prestigious awards show – which will be broadcast live on September 18 – the 2023 shortlist was announced by Emmy Award-Nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Academy Chair Frank Scherma.
So, which shows and stars are hoping to take home the gold this year? Find the full list of nominees below...
MORE: Hugh Grant's transformation as dancing Oompa-Loompa in Wonka sends fans wild - watch
READ: The Daily Lowdown: Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' breaks the internet - take a listen
Emmy Nominations 2023
Outstanding drama series
Andor
Better Call Saul
House of The Dragon
Succession
The Crown
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding comedy series
Wednesday
The Bear
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Outstanding limited or anthology series
Beef
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleishman is in Trouble
Obi-wan Kenobi