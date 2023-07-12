The Dead to Me star received her third nod for the role

The nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards have rolled in, and shining bright in the comedy category this year is Christina Applegate.

The actress, 51, was one of the names listed in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category on Wednesday morning for her performance as Jen Harding in the Netflix series Dead to Me.

Christina took to social media soon after the nominations were announced to revel in the honor and share a message of gratitude.

She tweeted: "Thank you to the @TelevisionAcad @netflix @CBS and also the Hollywood critics and of course @GoldDerby for this incredible honor. I am humbled and grateful. It's been quite a ride. Thanks for the lift."

Her nomination represents the lone notice for the show this year, which has been nominated four times at the Emmys in years past, with two of those being for Christina, one in the same category for her co-star Linda Cardellini, and one for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2020.

MORE: Christina Applegate reveals the heartbreaking truth about her life after MS diagnosis

Christina is no stranger to the Emmys, having received two nods for Outstanding Comedy Actress for her turn in Samantha Who? plus an additional two nods for Outstanding Guest Actress in the show Friends as Rachel Green's sister Amy, taking home the prize in 2003.

© Getty Images The actress took home an Emmy in 2003 for her guest turn in "Friends"

This represents the final bow for Christina as Jen Harding, a role she'd played over three years and three seasons for the Netflix show, as the series wrapped on November 17, 2022.

Christina will face off come September 18, 2023 against another actress duking it out for her final performance, that being Rachel Brosnahan for her acclaimed turn as Miriam "Midge" Maisel in the finale season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

MORE: Christina Applegate twins with her daughter during bittersweet red carpet appearance

Joining them are two nominees putting up strong fronts with debut seasons (Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face and Jenna Ortega in Wednesday), and one on her second consecutive Emmy nod (Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary).

© Getty Images Christina has received a total of seven nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards over the course of her career

While at Variety's TV FYC Fest earlier in June, the mom-of-one spoke about Dead to Me possibly being her last on-screen performance due to the worsening implications of her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

MORE: Christina Applegate claps back at troll accusing her of bad plastic surgery: 'I laughed'

However, she optimistically added that it was a high note for her to go out on, saying: ""This is what I had always dreamed of doing."

VIDEO: Inside Christina Applegate's Health Battle

As she discussed the accommodations the cast and crew of the Netflix show made for her after her diagnosis, she continued: "We don't know what my future as an actress is going to be.

"How can I handle it? How can I go onto a set and call the shots of what I need as far as my boundaries, physically? I don't know who is going to be as loving and understanding as this group of people were."

MORE: Christina Applegate shares her 'nerves and gratefulness' ahead of return to red carpet

She provided a candid take on seeing herself struggle while filming, adding: "I could see the excruciating pain I was in every day I was there and I didn’t want to relive it. I had to take it in little tiny doses but I think it is a beautiful piece of work."

© Getty Images This is Christina's third nomination for "Dead to Me," which released its third and final season last November

Christina did, however, speak with excitement about her coming future as a star off-camera, including voice-over work, executive producing, and potentially starting a podcast with a friend who also has MS.