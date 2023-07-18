Chicago PD fans seriously worry about future of favorite character after show shares new backstage photo

The cast of Chicago PD have been pictured on social media in a new backstage photo - but it's noticeably missing one key character.

Following the end of season 10 in May, the future of popular character Adam Ruzek, played by Patrick Flueger, was left uncertain.

To make matters worse, the latest picture of the cast didn't feature Patrick, resulting in a mass of comments asking whether the character would be okay.

The Chicago PD team were pictured in a BTS photo - but there was no sign of Patrick Flueger

"Let Adam be okay!!" one wrote, while another commented: "Where's Adam? Do NOT do this!" A third replied: "Where is Adam? This picture is making me worried."

By the end of the final episode of season 10, Adam had been shot by Callum Beck in the stomach, and was left bleeding out in the house, after Callum's mom, Samantha chose to save her son and not stick around to help.

© NBC Adam Ruzek is a fan favorite on Chicago PD

Luckily, Adam was able to get to his phone to call for help, and by the end of the episode he had pulled through surgery. However, the character wasn't completely out of the woods, so fans are now even more concerned that he might not be returning to the next season.

There have been no signs to indicate that Adam is leaving the show, nor that he is staying. Actor Patrick didn't share any messages on social media following the series finale to say goodbye to the show, which could be taken as a positive sign.

© Toni Anne Barson The Chicago PD team on the red carpet

What we do know, however, is that Chicago PD will be coming back. The show was renewed in April 2023. Patrick has been playing Adam - an officer in the CPD Intelligence Unit - since the first episode of the first season back in 2014.

His character recently got back together with love interest and ex-fiancée Kim Burgess, played by Marina Squerciati.

© NBC Will Adam be okay in Chicago PD?

On the couple's reunion, Patrick opened up about the joyful scenes working alongside Marina. He told NBC Insider: "I thought it was written beautifully. We talk a lot on the show. Which, you know, that’s the show, it’s a procedural. But [it was] more quiet than it was talking. That’s what I liked about it.

"I just thought it was simple, and people are kind of saying half-sentences, and I think that’s realistic. When you know somebody that well, when you’ve loved that someone, that way, that hard for so long, you don't have to finish sentences for them to know what you’re saying."

He added: "Marina’s one of my best friends, and it's like we balance each other out. With our performances, I think we do have good chemistry onscreen.

"But with Burgess and Ruzek, I think it’s just they balance each other out. They just collectively calm each other down and validate each other's strengths and make up for each other’s weaknesses."

