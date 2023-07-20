Silent Witness boss reveals major changes for season 27 and exciting show first

Silent Witness producer Jayne Chard has revealed that the long-running crime drama is headed for some major changes for its upcoming 27th season.

Chatting to HELLO! and other journalists during a set visit in July, Jayne revealed that fans can expect to see more colour in the show through changes to the set design and the characters' costumes.

Jayne, who joined the show for series 27 and brought with her Production Designer Paul Booth and Costume Designer Adam Howe, explained that adjustments have been made to the style of the characters, particularly Emilia Fox's Nikki Alexander, with the aim of modernising her look and reinstating her status as a "fashion icon".

Adam, who has previously worked on shows such as The Serpent, said how he's injected more colour into Nikki's wardrobe, which had become a little bit "tomboy".

Filming for series 27 is currently underway

The most dramatic fashion change, however, is for Jack's niece Cara, who is played by Rhiannon Jones. Adam explained that Cara is wearing more colour this season to reflect her character's growing confidence. "She really blossoming and she looks great and confident," he said.

Fans can also expect a change to the set, with the addition of colourful tones and more lighting to subtly define each space within The Lyell. "It's a great set and a great space, we just tweaked it a little bit to improve it in some of the offices," said production designer Paul. "The actual set is very impressive, with different work areas. It was just trying to amalgamate it all."

Alastair Michael as Velvy in Silent Witness

Jayne also revealed that the show will be bringing in "virtual production" for the first time in the show's history. "That's going to be a new and exciting way forward that has never happened on this show before," she said. "It's just going to really expand what we can do in series 28."

Fans can also expect to see the balcony in Gabriel's office used for the first time ever, following the introduction of a translight to the set, which is a large illuminated photographic backdrop.

Production for the new series is well and truly underway, with filming having commenced just a day after the season 26 finale aired on BBC One.

Rhiannon May plays Cara in the series

While the BBC has yet to reveal an official release date for the upcoming season, if previous seasons are anything to go by, we expect the new episodes to premiere sometime in January 2024.

Silent Witness series 27 cast: Who is starring in the show?

Emilia Fox and David Caves will, of course, reprise their roles as the show leads, Dr Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson. Alastair Michael will also return as Velvy Schur, alongside Aki Omoshaybi as Gabriel Folukoya and Rhiannon May as Cara Connelly.

Emilia Fox and David Caves reprise their roles in season 27

Nikki and Jack's storyline has been a major draw for fans over the past few series. Speaking about her on-screen romance with co-star David, Emilia told HELLO! in an exclusive interview earlier this year: "The audience has waited for ten years, and they are an incredibly loyal, generous, kind and loving audience, who have invested in the Jack and Nikki relationship. I think everyone agreed what we didn't want to happen was to put them together and then immediately bust them up."

She went on to add: "I'm all for Jack and Nikki."