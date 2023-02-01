Silent Witness: BBC reveals show's future following series 26 finale

Silent Witness aired its series 26 finale on Tuesday night and while fans are surely still reeling from the gripping episode, many will be wondering if the Lyell team will return for another season.

The BBC has shared a statement about the show's future following the final instalment, which marked the second half of the season's fifth story.

WATCH: Silent Witness fans are losing it over this moment

Loading the player...

Fans of the long-running drama will be pleased to know that series 27 has just gone into production! BBC studios made the announcement on Wednesday, so viewers can expect Dr Nikki, Jack and the rest of the team to be back for more high-stakes cases sometime soon.

David Caves celebrated the final episode of series 26 by sharing his appreciation for the fans on Twitter. He wrote: "That's almost all folks! Thanks for your support and positivity throughout this series of #SilentWitness - we really do appreciate it. Hope you enjoy eps nine & ten as much as I did."

TRENDING: Silent Witness viewers 'at breaking point' over latest episode - here's why

MORE: Grantchester star to make surprise return to Silent Witness - details

He then went on to tease future episodes, adding: "See you soon," alongside a clapper board emoji.

Series 27 is in production

For those unfamiliar with the drama, it follows forensic pathologists at the Lyell centre as they investigate gritty crimes, facing both personal and professional challenges.

One of the main draws of the show is the romance between colleagues Dr Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson. Chatting to HELLO! in an exclusive interview, Emilia Fox opened up about their pair's romance.

"The audience has waited for ten years, and they are an incredibly loyal, generous, kind and loving audience, who have invested in the Jack and Nikki relationship," she said. "I think everyone agreed what we didn't want to happen was to put them together and then immediately bust them up.

Emilia Fox and David Caves as Nikki and Jack

"There's a reason why suddenly this has happened and it would be a shame to lose all the great moments that they have just to create a dramatic effect. So really, what you're seeing is their friendship, which has turned into a relationship and hopefully seeing a side of them which can work, [where they can] work together and love each other and then who knows what's going to happen in the future. I'm all for Jack and Nikki."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.