Outlander star pays tribute to Sinéad O'Connor for final project before tragic passing

Tributes have poured in for Sinéad O'Connor following her tragic passing aged 56, with the cast and crew of Outlander also reaching out thanks to one of the singer's final projects.

In February 2023, the star released a new rendition of the Gaelic song The Skye Boat Song, and the version is currently being used for Outlander's opening credits for season seven.

Caitriona Balfe shared a photo of Sinead, writing: "I hope you are at peace … and with your baby boy. Thank you for sharing your soul with us and soothing us with your incredible voice beautiful Sinéad. RIP."

The executive producer of the period drama, Maril Davis, tweeted: "On behalf of the entire cast &crew of Outlander we are deeply saddened about the news of Sinead’s passing. She was an incredible talent &working with her on this season’s main title song was a true honor. Our thoughts are with her family during this difficult time."

Outlander's official account shared their composer Bear McCreary's thoughts, who wrote: "I am gutted by the loss of #SineadOConnor . She was the warrior poet I expected her to be — wise and visionary, but also hilarious. She and I laughed a lot. We were writing new songs together, which will now never be complete. We’ve all lost an icon. I’ve lost a friend," adding: "Thank you for lending us your voice, Sinéad."

Speaking about the star's beautiful version of the song, showrunner Matthew B Roberts said: "We are honoured to have Sinéad O’Connor performing The Skye Boat Song. Her rendition is, for me, a reminder of all that’s beautiful about Outlander. She is talented beyond measure. Hers is a voice of the ages — one which pierces heart and soul — and embodies the spirit of the show."

Sinéad passed away aged 56 on Wednesday after being found unresponsive at her home. A family statement read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

She died a year after her 17-year-old son Shane died by suicide in January 2022. Back in June, she tweeted about her struggles since Shane's death, writing: "Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him."