Outlander cast's dating history: From Sam Heughan to Caitriona Balfe

Outlander has been a huge hit with TV fans ever since it first hit our screens in 2014. The seventh season is due to air on Friday, June 16 on STARZ in the US and on Lionsgate+ in the UK.

The series will be split into two parts, with the first premiering on June 16 and the second half airing in 2024.

WATCH: Inside Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s real-life friendship

Ahead of the new series, the team at HELLO! is taking a closer look at the cast's dating history, covering everything from Sam Heughan's rumoured relationship with Into the Woods star MacKenzie Mauzy, to Tobias Menzies' former relationship with actress Kristin Scott Thomas.

Sam Heughan

Sam, 43, is currently thought to be single. The Scottish hunk is a firm favourite among fans thanks to his dashing, good looks and brooding eyes.

© Getty Sam at the Esquire 'Men Of The Year' Awards in 2022

The single star has previously opened up about his desire to find love – a true love which emulates his on-screen relationship with co-star Caitríona Balfe. Speaking to Inquirer, he said: "The love that Jamie has for Claire - it would be amazing to find something like that myself."

"Certainly, relationships are hard when you're working in Scotland ten months a year. I travel a lot and any downtime I have, I'm trying to do other projects, so very much, my career comes first."

"Maybe I will find someone eventually," he said, before adding: "I am sure at some point, I will get knocked off my feet, then I'm screwed."

© Getty Sam shares a close bond with his co-star Caitriona Balfe

Although Sam is currently single, he's previously been linked to a number of famous faces, including Irish Twin Peaks star Amy Shiels, Into the Woods' MacKenzie Mauzy, and actresses Cody Kennedy and Abbie Salt too.

Caitriona Balfe

Actress Caitriona is married to Irish music star Tony McGill. They tied the knot in August 2019 with a top-secret ceremony at St. Mary's Church in Bruton, Somerset.

© Getty Caitriona is a devoted mother-of-one

On 18th August 2021, Caitríona later confirmed that she and her beau Tony had welcomed a baby boy. She is yet to reveal his name but has spoken about her personal experience of motherhood.

RELATED: Outlander's Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe and more wow fans as they celebrate season 7

MORE: Outlander's Caitríona Balfe opens up about filming intimate scenes with Sam Heughan

Speaking to RTE, she said: "Being a new mum, I'm realising that my life is no longer my own! But you know, I think that's something that, at this point in my life, I'm very ready for."

© Getty Caitriona wed Tony in 2019

While Tony is rarely seen in the spotlight with his wife, the music star made a rare appearance at the Audi Henley Festival in 2019, in addition to the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in 2020.

Sophie Skelton

Sophie, 29, is reportedly single. She has previously been linked to actor Jeff Gum, with the former couple making a handful of loved-up appearances on the red carpet.

© Getty Jeff and Sophie at the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

In 2020, they looked every inch the doting couple at the LA premiere of Cirque Du Soleil's show, Volta. Whilst in 2019, the duo stepped out in style at the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Tobias Menzies

Doctor Who actor Tobias, 49, dated actress Kristin Scott Thomas while the duo were starring in a production of As You Desire Me.

© Getty Tobias Menzies dated Kristin Scott Thomas

At the time, their relationship sparked controversy, with rumours suggesting that the couple grew close while Kristin was still married to François Olivennes.

Graham McTavish

Graham is happily married to French photographer Garance Doré. The duo got engaged in Edinburgh, Scotland, on 23 August 2022, after dating for a year and a half. And in January 2023, Graham and Garance said "I do".

© Getty Graham and Garance wed in 2022

Their stunning wedding took place at Borthwick Castle in Scotland. Speaking to British Vogue, Graham, 62, gushed: "To see all those people – beloved by both Garance and myself – assembled in one romantic setting and all of them helping to make it as magical as it was made up for any stressful moments in preparation".

MORE: Outlander boss addresses potential of post-season 8 film



He went on to say: "Having my two children there made it extra special. It wasn’t a big number of people but everyone there had made a significant impact on my life. The celebrant was a friend of 20 years. The bagpiper was a friend. I had friends from all corners of the globe there. It felt like we were held in the warm embrace of our family and friends."

Graham shares his two children with his ex-wife, Gwen Isaac. The long-term sweethearts reportedly divorced in 2020.