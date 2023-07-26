Sinéad O'Connor dead: tributes pour in from Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Lee Curtis, Shannon Osbourne, more

Sinéad O'Connor, the Irish singer whose 1990 cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" made her a household name, passed away aged 56 Wednesday night. Though her cause of death has yet to be revealed, the late singer – who later changed her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat – had a long history of mental health struggles.

Her family said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Following news of her death, celebrities such as Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Lee Curtis, Shannon Osbourne, and more have paid tribute.

"I once heard Sìnead sing acappella in an empty chapel in Ireland," Jamie Lee recalled. "It was under construction at the private home of our host. It was one of the most beautiful things I've ever heard in my life. We then went together to see Eminem at a festival. I loved her. Her music. Her life. She was a victim of child abuse and a huge change agent for unfair and unjust draconian laws that she helped change in Ireland. She was a warrior. She was a rebel.

Added fellow Irishwoman, Outlander's Caitriona: "I hope you are at peace … and with your baby boy," she said of Sinead's son Shane, who passed away in January of 2022. "Thank you for sharing your soul with us and soothing us with your incredible voice beautiful Sinéad.

Australian star Toni Collette offered her own personal remembrance: "I adored this woman from afar as a teenager. I will always admire her. I was lucky enough to hang out with her a few times in my twenties. On one occasion we all sang in the hills of Wicklow in Eire. I sang a Jane Siberry song and Sinead then asked/encouraged me to sing one of my own. Can you imagine the terror? The intimidation? The thrill?! She was so talented, so generous, humble, resilient, courageous and true. What a voice. What a force. My heart breaks."

Sharing a photo with Sinead, MMA champion Conor McGregor mourned his friend. "The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel. Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend. Sinead’s music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure."



