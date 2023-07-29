Shania Twain's fans defend star after she shares incredible BTS clip from music video

Shania Twain's fans were quick to defend her incredible look in her latest Instagram post, where she shared a brilliant behind-the-scenes clip from her collaboration with Anne-Marie for the hit song Unhealthy, which revealed how the talented duo learned the routine for the music video.

In the clip, Shania, 57, looked insanely stunning in silver hot pants with matching chaps and a sparkly silver top, which she accessorized with a cowboy hat and dazzling over-the-elbow gloves, making her look every inch the country-pop sensation that she is! Her long, bright pink locks could be glimpse under her hat as she danced with her co-star.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb showcases sensational singing voice as she duets with Shania Twain

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie looked gorgeous in a matching black and gold ensemble with her long brunette hair swept back, and the star can be spotted laughing with Shania as the pair nailed the moves before freestyling.

Shania captioned the brilliant video: “We couldn’t release a wild west themed music video without a little line dancing fun! Huge congratulations on the new album @annemarie, very honoured to have been a part of it!!” Anne-Marie replied, writing: “I love you xxxxxx THANK YOU for being a part of it.”

© YouTube Shania Twain in Anne-Marie's music video

Shania’s look was quickly defended from unkind comments, with one person writing: “Why are so many people offended by her outfit? She's an entertainer and these are costumes which she's having fun with. It doesn't matter what age she is - Cher didn't give a [expletive] about showing her… tattoo, Tina Turner didn't give a [expletive] when she was still in her 50s/60s wearing mini dresses! Leave Shania be! She is a singer, you are here for her music. If you want looks, then go follow the models.”

Another fan added: “You two are so awesome and so much fun to watch,” while a third person wrote: “You all dance, sing, look pretty, and smile all at the same time! Bravo!”

© Photo: Getty Images Shania is currently having a break from her tour

The singer is currently having a well-earned break from her tour, Queen of Me, which she announced back in October 2022. At the time of announcing the exciting news, she wrote: “Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you! I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour!

"Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick-ass night out with you! This one's gonna be a big party - no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"