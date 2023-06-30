Shania Twain sizzles in slinky sequined halter top, Daisy Duke shorts as she joins Anne-Marie for special appearance

Best believe she's still bejeweled! The original country superstar Shania Twain brought the sparkle to the music video for her new track, a collaboration with British singer Anne-Marie.

Shania looked glamorous in a slinky silver sequin halter neck top that featured a hood. She paired the look with a matching cowboy hat - naturally - and a pair of light wash denim Daisy Duke shorts. In the video, she rides in on a white horse to help save Anne-Marie, who has been left hanging from a rope by her hands

The song, 'Unhealthy,' is the first song to be released from Anne-Marie's upcoming album, of the same name. She slid into Shania's Direct Messages to ask the star to work with her on the country-inspired song and the pair recorded it in London in early 2023.

Shania's iconic looks have become a talking point for fans and none more so than when she is on stage. The mom-of-one has been on her Queen of Me tour since April 28, beginning in Washington state, and later moving to Europe.

During the 57-year-old's time on the road she has been wowing the crowds in a metallic gold off-the-shoulder mini dress which she teamed with fishnets and boots. The boots spoke for themselves too, with killer heels and adorned in sequins. Shania teamed the look with an assortment of gold necklaces and oversized hoops, and styled her hair in ringlets.

© Warner Music Shania Twain in the new music video for 'Unhealthy'

This is an extra special tour for Shania and her fans as it's her first one in five years. It follows her hugely popular Las Vegas residency, Let's Go, which kicked off in 2019 and was meant to run for two years but was postponed and pushed back following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently she finished off her run in her native Canada with the sweetest onstage baby news, as she helped a fan reveal the sex of her baby.

© Cynthia Parkhurst Shania and Anne-Marie star in the new video

"We'll be happy either way," the fan shared, before adding: "But we're kind of hoping you'll say 'Let's go girls!'"

Instead, Shania opened the envelope and began singing her hit song 'From This Moment On'.

"From this moment / Life has begun / From this moment / You are the one," she sang to the expectant mom, before changing the lyrics as she sang: "Right beside you / There'll be a girl."

"Thank you so much Shania! You truly made this moment even more special for me and my family. The next generation fan is on her way,' the mom later wrote on social media.

© Christopher Polk Shania has made a comeback in recent years

She's already had some celebrity fans in attendance, including the likes of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard plus Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and even her son Eja made a rare appearance.

Not to mention her husband Frédéric Thiébaud, who has been right by her side throughout.