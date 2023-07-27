The award-winning country star is coming to the end of her tour for the summer

Shania Twain has been having the time of her life over the past few weeks as she's toured the United States on the first leg of her Queen of Me tour.

The award-winning country star is taking a well-deserved break for the month of August now, and will be heading a little further away from home for the next chapter of the tour, which resumes on September 14 in Europe.

To mark the end of her USA shows, Shania went out with a bang in New Orleans, rocking her boldest hair transformation yet while on stage.

VIDEO: Meet Shania Twain's family - all you need to know

The country music icon rocked a candy floss pink wig cut into a bob with blunt bangs, and rocked heavy eyeliner to create an edgy look. In the caption alongside the photos of her both backstage and on tour, Shania wrote: "And that’s a wrap on the first leg of the #QueenOfMeTour!!

"Thank you so so much to every single person who came out to a show this summer. I’ve had the time of my life performing and creating for you Europe you’re up next and I’ll be back on the road in the US & Canada again later this year!!"

Shania Twain looked iconic rocking a candy floss pink wig

Fans were quick to comment on her look, with one writing: "Loving the pink!" while another wrote: "You look absolutely amazing." A third added: "What a fabulous look."

Shania will be touring around Scotland, England and Ireland on her European tour, and will then take another break until October 12, when her show returns to North America.

Shania Twain on stage in New Orleans during the last leg of her USA Queen of Me tour

The award-winning star announced the news of her Queen of Me tour back in October. At the time, she wrote: "Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered.

MORE: Shania Twain is a bombshell in sheer crop top during Queen of Me tour

MORE: Shania Twain's legs look never-ending in neon mini skirt and killer heels

"I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you! "I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour!

© Getty Shania has been switching up her look each night on tour

"Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick ass night out with you! This one's gonna be a big party - no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"

MORE: Shania Twain steals the show in black bodysuit and sheer tights as she's joined by husband Frédéric Thiébaud

MORE: Shania Twain rocks tiny shorts backstage & fans are divided on her 'fun' new look

Throughout her tour, Shania has been supported by her doting husband, Frederic Thiebaud, who has been taking lots of behind-the-scenes snapshots of his famous wife to share with fans on social media.

© Instagram Shania has been looking amazing during her Queen of Me tour

Shania and Frederic first got together in 2010 after the star's divorce from first husband Robert "Mutt" Lange amid an affair with Frédéric's ex-wife.

They eventually married in 2011, even raising Shania's son from her first marriage, Eja, 28. Speaking to The Guardian about how their relationship changed her, the country superstar said: "It's a passionate love on every level. I used to be very monotone in my relationships.

© Photo: Instagram Shania with her husband Frederic Thiebaud

"Poor Freddy pays the price, because I'm like: If I'm ever getting married again, this is me. I don't think Mutt ever knew me. That's the difference.

"We are happier individuals, even without each other. We are way more confident in our own selves."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.