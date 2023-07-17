Shania Twain ups the ante in thigh-high glittering boots and tangerine leotard

Shania Twain rose to the sartorial occasion on Saturday night as she dazzled crowds in Indiana as part of her Queen of Me Tour.

The country music legend has been enchanting fans with her eclectic fashion and daring tour wardrobe since embarking on her seven month tour - and her colorful combination of clothes donned in Indiana was no exception.

"A lovely night in Indiana #QueenOfMeTour," Shania penned on Instagram, sharing a gallery of photographs from her night in the spotlight.

Looking fabulous as ever, the Canadian star was a tangerine dream in a hot pink leotard adorned with a billowing orange sash that cascaded to the floor. The 57-year-old singer teamed her high-rise bodysuit with sky-high glittering heeled boots and sparkling fishnet stockings to complete her superstar aesthetic.

Amping up the glamour, the Man! I Feel Like A Woman hitmaker donned a platinum blonde wig styled into poker straight tresses which she teamed with oversized sunglasses.

© Getty Shania has been switching up her look each night on tour

"Queen! This outfit!!" enthused a fan in the comments of her Instagram post, as another agreed: "We are twins I have those boots!! Rock this country woman!!!"

"This look is EVERYTHING and those boots [flame emoji] I’m obsessed!!!" chimed in a third fan.

© getty Shania Twain performs onstage during 'Queen of Me' Global Tour Opener

Shania is every inch a style muse as she is a music legend, and her experimental style teamed with shape-shifting wigs, daring dresses and an enviable archive of bespoke on-stage outfits has dubbed the Canadian songstress as the "Queen" of the stage.

In Ottawa earlier this month, Shania looked phenomenal as she hit the stage in a latex mini skirt and matching red crop top crafted from glittering vinyl fabric, slipping into high-rise nude fishnets.

© Getty Shania Twain's tour wardrobe was a denim delight in Chicago

Serving up a dreamy Western aesthetic in Mansfield, MA, the Any Man of Mine hitmaker looked unreal in white satin mini skirt, rhinestone-studded stockings and black leather cowboy boots.

SEE MORE: Shania Twain rocks retro mini dress and knee-high boots for epic full-circle moment

Shania recently opened up to InStyle about her colorful approach to style. "For me fashion is a powerful tool that helps to convey my personality and express my creativity and other than getting to hang out with my friends for the night, it's one of my favourite things about attending award shows!

© Instagram Shania has been looking unreal as she takes to the stage each night

"Life is too short to wear boring clothes!!" Shania said, adding: "Style and fashion are part of the country music experience for both artists and fans. For me, the creativity doesn't stop at the music. Fashion is an extension of the whole story".