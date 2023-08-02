Treat William's death: Driver, 35, charged over fatal crash that killed Chesapeake Shores star

Ryan Koss, 35, has been charged with 'grossly negligent' driving following the fatal crash that killed Chesapeake Shores star, Treat Williams. In a new report released by the Vermont State Police, it was confirmed that the driver had voluntarily handed himself in on Tuesday, August 1, where he was processed on the charge and subsequently released.

© CBS Photo Archive Treat Williams was killed in June following a traffic collision

As a result, Mr Koss will now appear for arraignment on September 25, 2023, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington.

The State Police report has also confirmed Treat William's cause of death, stating that "The Medical Examiner's Office in New York determined that Mr. Williams died of severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash."

© Cindy Ord The actor was known and loved for his roles in Chesapeake Shores, Blue Bloods and Chicago Fire

The TV star, who was 71 at the time of his death, was killed on June 12 2023, after Mr Koss' Honda Element SUV turned into the path of his motorcycle. Following the collision on Route 30 in Dorset, Vermont, Treat was airlifted by helicopter to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.

News of his passing was first confirmed by the actor's publicist of 15 years, Barry McPherson, who said in a statement: "He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [turn, and] a car cut him off."

Treat is survived by his wife of 35 years, actress Pam Van Sant, and their two children, son Gill, 31, and daughter Elinor, 25. In the statement confirming his death, his publicist added: "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.

© Jeffrey Mayer Treat Williams and wife Pam Van Sant

McPherson spoke fondly of his client's achievements, stating, "Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood. He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

Among Treat's best-loved roles, the actor famously appeared as Mick O'Brien in Chesapeake Shores from 2016 to 2022. He also starred in Everwood, Blue Bloods, Chicago Fire, What Happens in Vegas, 127 Hours and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous.

WATCH: Movie stars gone too soon

In the wake of his passing, stars such as John Travolta, who worked on Broadway musicals Grease and Over Here with Treat, Catherine Zeta-Jones, who starred opposite him in 1996's The Phantom, and Kim Cattrall, who worked with him on the 1999 TV movie 36 Hours to Die, have all paid tribute.

Fellow actors Sharon Stone, Taylor Kinney, Emily Van Camp, Mark Hamill, James Woods, Billy Baldwin, and Malcolm McDowell, were also among the celebrities and co-stars sharing their condolences on social media.