Zendaya mourns Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud's tragic death at 25 in heartbreaking tribute: 'Words are not enough'

Euphoria lead star Zendaya has paid tribute to co-star Angus Cloud, who passed away Sunday at age 25.

In a statement to TMZ, his family said: "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss."

As the character Rue on the hit HBO show, much of the actress' screen time was spent with the late actor, who starred as Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on both seasons.

Taking to Instagram, Zendaya wrote: "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)."

She continued: "I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it).

"I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it."

Zendaya, 26, and Angus both grew up in Oakland, California, and first crossed paths before becoming co-stars when they were students at the School of Production Design at Oakland School for the Arts in the early 2010s.

Her tribute further read: "I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment."

© Getty The cast of Euphoria in 2022

She concluded: "My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."