The Repair Shop's Will Kirk delights fans with behind-the-scenes photos of co-stars

Will Kirk is currently filming season 12 of The Repair Shop, and he's having the best time with his co-stars. Revealing what the cast has been up to, Will, 38, shared several photos alongside Jay Blades and Jayesh Vaghela on Tuesday, which saw the trio rocking bespoke Panama hats. Captioning the snaps, Will quipped: "The Repair Shop or Havana?"

© Instagram Will Kirk, Jay Blades and Jayesh Vaghela are having the best time on The Repair Shop set

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to comment. "Looking smooth, gentlemen," replied one. "You wear them well gentlemen," added another. Meanwhile, a third referred to them as, "The Three Amigos" and a fourth wrote, "You're all looking good, looking forward to the new series."

Currently, the cast is back on set at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Sussex. Will's latest post will certainly have delighted fans, especially as The Repair Shop has been on hiatus over the last few weeks.

© Instagram Will and his co-stars are back filming at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Sussex

BBC One hasn't aired a new episode of the show since 5 July, and instead has broadcast reruns from previous series every Wednesday evening. According to the BBC website, there are six episodes remaining of the current season and while we don't know when exactly the new instalments will air, it's exciting to see that the cast is back in the barn.

Back in July, metalwork expert Dominic Chinea was one of the first cast members to confirm The Repair Shop's return. Posting on his Instagram stories, Dom shared two snaps from the BBC set. The first revealed the intense camera layout on Dom's worktop, while the other saw the expert sitting down behind his work desk and looking towards the cameras.

© Instagram Dominic Chinea's behind-the-scenes photo from The Repair Shop barn

The cast and crew have the best time making The Repair Shop, and they share the sweetest bond. Speaking to The Guardian in 2023, Jay Blades said: "We spend nine months a year filming, all staying in the same hotel and having meals together, so we've become like a family."

Asked how long he intends to stay on The Repair Shop, Jay replied: "I don't see myself going anywhere. If they'll have me, you might see me grow very old in that barn. I already shave my head but my eyebrows might go grey."

WATCH: Meet the cast of The Repair Shop

Embroiderer Sara Dennis has also opened up about working with the cast, telling Hobbies & Crafts: "Being with the other experts, all extremely talented in their own field, is an absolute pleasure.

"The whole team - experts, camera crew and staff are some of the kindest, most humble people you could wish to meet. They are just as they appear on screen: welcoming and generous. I am not sure how they found me, or how I was lucky enough to get the opportunity to work with them!"