The Repair Shop's Will Kirk has fans saying the same thing as he shares adorable snap with daughter The star announced his little girl's arrival in July last year

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has delighted fans with a sweet Instagram post showing him enjoying a winter trip to the park with his baby daughter.

The BBC star, who is known for his impressive woodwork skills, took to social media on Sunday to mark the family outing to Greenwich.

The adorable snaps saw the doting dad wrapped up in a grey coat while donning a maroon beanie. Similarly, his little girl – whose name Will has kept private – was keeping warm in a blue and white knitted hat and a cream onesie.

Will shared an adorable post from his trip to the park

Will wrote in the caption: "Woolly hat weather, but still the best end to my week."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many pointing out how much his baby girl has grown in recent weeks.

One person wrote: "She's growing!!" while another added: "Aww she's getting big!"

Will announced his daughter's birth in July last year

Others simply praised the adorable photos, with one person writing: "You look so cute together. Beautiful photo," while another commented: "Beautiful father and daughter moments. Enjoy every moment as they grow up so fast."

Will often enjoys trips to the park with his daughter. Watch a sweet clip of Will carrying his little one in a baby carrier around Greenwich Park below.

Will, who announced the arrival of his baby girl in July last year, spoke to HELLO! back in November about becoming a dad, revealing he finds it "tricky" leaving his daughter at home when he goes off to work in The Repair Shop barn in West Sussex.

When asked how fatherhood had been treating him, he said: "Absolutely amazing. I love her so much. It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she just looks up at you and she'd just woken up.

"I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done, I think, having a child," he added.

The restoration expert and his wife Polly tied the knot almost a year before they welcomed their first little one. The ceremony took place in August 2021 at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester. The pair were forced to postpone their wedding, which was due to be held in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it seems as though their big day was well worth the wait as Will called the occasion "the best day of his life".

