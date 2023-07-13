The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares exciting series update amid season break

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has shared a very exciting update on the heartwarming BBC show in a new video posted on Instagram.

The woodwork expert revealed that the programme is gearing up to film the Christmas special and has opened casting for festive treasured items and heirlooms in need of restoration.

In a video shared to the BBC show's official Instagram page, Will addressed viewers whilst donning a Santa Claus hat. "Ho, ho ho! Well, it's not really Christmas yet but it will be soon," he began.

© @therepairshoptv Will Kirk revealed that the show is preparing to film the Christmas special

"We are casting for Christmassy items at The Repair Shop. So if you have anything Christmassy at home that needs fixing, please get in touch."

It seems as though fans aren't quite ready to get into the festive spirit, however, with many taking to the comments section saying that it's too early to think about Christmas.

One person wrote: "Oh too early for me! Haven't had my summer holiday yet!" while another added: "Too early to think about that Will."

Will Kirk is a woodwork expert

Will isn't the only Repair Shop cast member to share an exciting update on the show, however. Host Jay Blades took to social media on Thursday to reveal that filming for the latest season is currently underway.

MORE: The Repair Shop: 6 famous stars you forgot appeared on the show

SEE: The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher wows fans with incredible glimpse inside garden

In the clip, Jay revealed how exactly the show is filmed, explaining that the camera crew use six cameras to pick up various shots, including the details on the restored items brought into the barn. See what he said in the video below.

WATCH: Jay Blades shares update on latest season of The Repair Shop in behind-the-scenes clip

The update comes amid a schedule change on the BBC which saw the popular reality programme taken off air last week and replaced by the channel's coverage of Wimbledon 2023.

Sadly, fans will have to wait a little longer for a new episode to air as next week [Wednesday 20 July], the BBC will broadcast a previous episode from season four, which will run for just half an hour.

© BBC Filming for the latest season is currently underway

While we don't know exactly when unseen episodes will arrive on our screens, Jay's recent post indicates that fans can expect to see some brand new restorations sometime soon.

What's more, organ expert David Burville also reassured viewers that more episodes were on the way in a post to his Instagram account.

Sharing a black-and-white selfie from the iconic barn at The Weald and Downland Living Museum earlier this month, he wrote: "Hello everyone. Hope [you're] having a good weekend. Been very busy at work but I will be back in the barn soon with some new exciting and unusual items."

© David Burville David Burville shared a black-and-white photo from the barn

Thankfully, fans will be seeing a whole lot more of The Repair Shop as it was recently commissioned for another two years. Jay announced the good news at the 2023 TV BAFTAs in May after the programme picked up the Daytime award.

© Kate Green/BAFTA The Repair Shop won the BAFTA TV award for Daytime in May

"I think we've been commissioned for another two years if I'm not mistaken," he said. "We are going to do more. We've just won a BAFTA so I think they're going to want us to stay on air."