Life Stories viewers in tears over Anton Du Beke's harrowing interview with Kate Garraway

The Strictly Come Dancing star revealed he was once stabbed by his father as a teen

Viewers who tuned in to watch Anton Du Beke's interview with Kate Garraway on ITV's Life Stories on Wednesday evening were left in tears over his moving story.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge opened up about his childhood, revealing that he once spent three days in hospital after being stabbed in the stomach and the leg by his father on Boxing Day.

WATCH: Anton Du Beke reveals he was stabbed by his father as a teenager

Anton, who was a teenager at the time of the incident, spoke openly about his father's problems with alcohol abuse in his chat with Kate.

© Callum McCarron Anton appeared on Wednesday's episode of Kate Garraway's Life Stories

"The alcoholism and the violence [was] towards me, because I was a boy, a young man I suppose," he said.

"You've got an alcoholic father and a situation where if you're in the house [and he's] drinking then you end up with the fights and stuff. You'd move room to get away from all of it and then he follows you in and the next thing you know the violence starts and then it came to a head one evening, I ended up in hospital for three days."

Holding back tears, he continued: "I got stabbed, I've never said this out loud before. I remember walking out of the house to walk up to the hospital, holding my leg, and a police car drove past, and I waved him down and I said: 'He's in there with a knife'."

© Callum McCarron Anton opened up about his childhood

Anton's harrowing story moved viewers of the programme, who took to X, formally known as Twitter, to share their support and admiration for the star.

One person wrote: "I'm crying my eyes out. I've always known you were genuine but this is another level," while another added: "How moving. I applaud this bright man. Speaking out can be so hard when you're dealing with toxic family issues. Often kept secret, to 'save face'. Well done ADB."

A third person thanked the dancer for being so open, adding: "Anton thank you for sharing your story on Kate Garraway's Life Stories very emotional."

© Getty Anton is a judge on Strictly Come Dancing

Others shared their love for the star, with some even hailing him as a national treasure. One person wrote: "I didn't think I could love @TheAntonDuBeke any more but after watching #LifeStories my whole perception has changed. I just adore that man, much love Anton," while another added: "Anton Du Beke. Always thought he was one of the loveliest people ever, but after watching #lifestories and hearing about his upbringing, I love him even more."

A third fan commented: "Have always loved you @TheAntonDuBeke but after tonight's programme I think I'm a bit in love with you. You're so natural and real. Keep shining like the near national treasure that you are!!"

Anton was born in Sevenoaks, Kent to a Spanish mother and Hungarian father and grew up on a council estate.

© Ray Burmiston Anton with his fellow judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood

He found his passion for dance at the young age of 14 and went on to compete professionally before eventually joining the cast of Strictly.

Anton was the longest-serving professional dancer on the programme before he landed a seat on the judging panel in 2021.