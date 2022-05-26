GMB's Kate Garraway reveals awkward interaction with Prince Charles The presenter recalled the story on Thursday

Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway opened up about a slightly awkward interaction she shared with the Prince of Wales at the Prince's Trust Awards on Tuesday.

While hosting the ITV show alongside Ben Shephard on Thursday, Kate admitted that she smelled "really bad" during her meeting with the Prince.

WATCH: Kate Garraway gives difficult update on Derek Draper's health

Recalling the hilarious moment, Kate said: "First of all, I smelt really bad because I'd run to the event and it was on Tuesday when there were crazy downpours, so I got absolutely soaked and when I went into the warm room I started to smell a bit like a wet dog.

"You will see it go out on air tonight that my hair is like that scene with Monica from Friends.

"So I was already feeling a bit sweaty and uncomfortable and [Charles] came along."

Kate went on to explain that when she went to shake the Prince's hand, there was a "massive thunderclap". She described the moment: "Like an electricity between us and he said, 'Do you have the power to control Zeus?'"

Kate recalled her awkward encounter with Prince Charles

Kate then admitted that her knowledge of Greek classics comes from Marvel's Avengers franchise and assumed that Charles was referring to Chris Hemsworth's Thor.

"I thought he meant Thor and he got it wrong but he hadn't," she said.

"He was doing proper classics," added Ben.

Referencing a picture which saw Charles and Kate laughing together, Kate jokingly said: "Charles is laughing at the thunderclap and probably wondering what the smell is at that moment."

Kate and Ben fronted the show on Thursday

While the Prince's Trust Awards took place on Tuesday night at Theatre Royal, the public will able to watch the ceremony for the first time ever as it is being broadcast on ITV on Thursday 26 May at 8:30pm.

Iconic TV duo Ant and Dec will be fronting the show, which celebrates the remarkable achievements of young people supported by the charity.

