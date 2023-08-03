Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham announces career update away from hit show

Ryan Bingham has announced his latest venture away from Yellowstone. The 42-year-old, who splits his time between acting and music, has confirmed the release of his latest EP, titled 'Watch Out For The Wolf'. Featuring six new songs, it'll mark Ryan's latest project with a release date of August 11.

After posting a photo of the EP's cover art on Instagram, Ryan was immediately inundated with comments from fans. "Can't wait, It's been too long. The world needs your music!" wrote one. "Heard Where My Wild Things Are for the first time on the radio today! Love, love, love! Can't wait to hear the rest," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "So ready for this!" with a clapping emoji.

© Instagram Ryan with his Yellowstone co-stars Hassie Harrison and Forrie J. Smith

The release of Ryan's latest album comes at the perfect time as Yellowstone remains on hiatus. Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine in July, the actor's co-star Luke Grimes, aka Kayce Dutton, revealed that part two of the fifth and final season has been delayed.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Yellowstone is currently on hiatus due to the writers' strikes

"We have not [started filming the second half of season 5] because of the writers' strike," he said. "I think we would be if it weren't for that," he added. "But that takes precedence over everything. They've got to get that all sorted, and then we'll be getting after it."

The labor action is also stalling the production of the second season of the prequel series 1923 as well as the development of the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey.

Back in May, Paramount confirmed that Yellowstone would be coming to an end following the final episodes of season five. The show had also made headlines after reports surfaced of tensions between John Dutton actor Kevin Costner and the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan.

Speaking about the show ending, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, Chris McCarthy, explained: "Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits — from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life."

WATCH: Everything you need to know about the cast of Yellowstone

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios and executive producer of Yellowstone, added, "The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world."

It's unclear whether Kevin Costner will return to set to film the final episodes of Yellowstone

Currently, it appears unclear whether Kevin Costner will return to the Yellowstone set to film the latter half of season five. Last week, in another blow to the western series, it was reported that Costner, 68, may not be back on set to film the remainder of season five's episodes after all. The actor, who is currently journeying through divorce proceedings with his wife Christine Baumgartner, 49, has suggested in court documents obtained by the MailOnline that he will not return to Yellowstone's filming location for production.

According to the publication, the legal documents – pertaining to the finer details of their divorce – state that Costner will, instead, be spending time in California with his children for the remainder of 2023. Looks like we'll have to wait and see what's in store for the final instalment.