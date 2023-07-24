Fifteen-Love viewers saying same thing about new Aidan Turner tennis drama

Prime Video's new tennis drama, Fifteen Love, arrived on the streaming platform last week and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the new series.

The intense drama is set in the high-stakes world of elite tennis and follows rising star and sports prodigy Justine Pearce [Ella Lily Hyland], whose career is cut short after a devastating injury.

Years later, Justice makes a serious allegation against her former tennis coach, Glenn Lapthorn [Aidan Turner], with whom she reached the semifinals of the French Open. After Justine's claims, everyone is forced to reconsider what they knew about the pair's success.

Viewers of the drama were overwhelmingly positive about the series following its release and took to Twitter to praise the compelling drama. One person wrote: "I'm not sure if this show is available outside of the UK, but I do hope so because #FifteenLove deserves more attention! Great acting and very realistic story. A young woman accuses her former tennis coach of sexual abuse; who do we believe?"

© Amazon Prime Video Aidan Turner stars in the new series

A second person tweeted: "It's quite rare for a TV show to make me stop what I'm doing to watch every second but #FifteenLove on @primevideouk is brilliant. I thought I'd sit down to watch ten minutes yesterday but currently on episode 5 and can't switch it off. [Applause emoji] to all involved," while another added: "I have a feeling I ought not to be enjoying #FifteenLove nearly as much as I am! I'm not even a tennis fan! Soapy, glitzy, tense, and starring the marvellous Ella Lily Hyland and Aidan Turner."

Another fan praised the timely nature of the drama, writing: "I've just finished watching #FifteenLove on @PrimeVideo about sexual abuse in tennis. Great cast, powerful story. Feels very timely and important."

Ella Lily Hyland as Justine in Fifteen-Love

Others applauded the performances of the two leads, Ella and Aidan. One fan tweeted: "@HylandLily was amazing in #fifteenlove on #AmazonPrime unraveling the insane complexity of SA in sports with deep nuance and compassion," while another wrote: "Watched ep 1 of Fifteen-Love and think it's going to be an interesting and gripping drama. Ella Lily Hyland is excellent (as is Aidan)."

What is Fifteen-Love about?

Fifteen-Love follows 17-year-old tennis player Justine Pearce, who had a meteoric rise in the world of Grand Slam tennis with the help of her coach Glenn Lapthorn.

However, after reaching the semifinals of the French Open, a devastating injury resulted in a shattered wrist and the end of her professional career.

© Prime Video Viewers praised the compelling drama

Five years on, Justine, now 22, works as a physiotherapist at her old tennis academy, Longwood. While it seems as though she is physically and psychologically healed from her humiliating downfall, she makes an explosive allegation against her former coach.

The synopsis continues: "Justine and Glenn’s battle over the truth of their past reaches new heights as they both seek glory at the Grand Slam grass-court event of the year, and the stately world of professional tennis is rocked by lies, deceit, and a desperate bid for control.

© Prime Video All six episodes are available to stream on Prime Video

Examining the intense physical and mental pressures of professional sport, Fifteen-Love is a gripping and sensitive exploration of trust, power, and obsession, and what can be lost when you’ll do anything to win."