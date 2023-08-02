5 must-watch shows to check out on Netflix in August 2023

The British summertime weather has never made staying in and binge-watching so tempting. So until the sun is shining again outside, we have put together some very exciting TV shows coming to Netflix in August. From LGBTQ romance to quirky comedy, take your pick of our top recommendations!

Heartstopper – 3 August

It's finally back! At long last, Netflix's cutest show is back for season two, and sees Charlie and Nick officially a couple, and navigating the trials and tribulations of their new romance, as well as dealing with Nick's decision to come out to his friends and family as bisexual. Meanwhile, Tao and Elle's will-they-won't-they continues, and Tara and Darcy face relationship challenges.

© Netflix Tao and Elle in a still from Heartstopper season two

Painkiller – 10 August

Did you think Disney+'s Dope Sick was brilliant? This new drama is Netflix's offering – and looks at the opioid crisis in America, and how the invention of OxyContin left countless lives forever altered after becoming addicted to the drug. The show is based on the New York Magazine article The Family that Built an Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe, and the book Pain Killer by Barry Meier.

WATCH: Matthew Broderick stars in the new show Painkiller

The Upshaws – 17 August

Part four is nearly here! In the show, Bennie Upshaw is the head of a Black working-class family in Indianapolis just trying his best to step up and care for his family including wife Regina, their two young daughters and firstborn son, the teenage son he fathered with another woman. In part four, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family.

Mask Girl – 18 August

This series follows an ordinary office worker who keeps her face covered by a mask during her evening antics, where she is a live streamer online. One thing leads to another, and Kim Mo-mi becomes embroiled in an unforeseen incident.

One Piece- 31 August

Based on the beloved manga series, One Piece follows a swashbuckling adventure – so if you love Pirates of the Caribbean, this will be one for you! The story follows Monkey D. Luffy, an adventurer who sets off on a journey to find legendary treasure which will make him the King of the Pirates. He puts together a crew to search the oceans, all while being followed by the Marines. Sign us up!