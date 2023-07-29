Good Omens: will there be a season 3 of the hit David Tennant and Michael Sheen show?

Although Good Omens was only released on Friday, fans are already desperate for a season three, particularly thanks to the season two finale’s major cliffhanger between Crowley and Aziraphale. So, will we be seeing more of the hugely popular fantasy series? Here’s what we know so far…

Following the devastating conclusion to season three, the show’s producer Sarah-Kate Fenelon revealed that season three is very much on the cards. She told the Radio Times: “I think people will be very unhappy if that's where it stops, I will say. They'll be heartbroken. If you look at the stories, they're getting what they want but it's not what we want. But the main structure of season two is the mystery of Gabriel, and the mystery gets to a conclusion. But yes, I will say Neil has written as good a cliffhanger as I've ever seen in television."

The show’s creator, Neil Gaiman, also spoke to fans on Tumblr about a potential third season, writing: “It won't be confirmed unless enough people watch Season 2 to make Amazon happy. And it's strike season, which makes everything harder.

“But obviously Season 3 is all planned and plotted and, if I get to make it, will take the story and the people in it we care about to a satisfying end. If I wasn't on strike I'd be writing it currently. Our set is still standing in a studio in Bathgate and we would all love to get back there and finish the story in the way Terry and I plotted, long ago.”

Michael Sheen also spoke about a potential third season to Comicbook.com, with Michael saying: “If it was up to us, that would be one thing, but… I mean, hopefully, let's just hope that enough people watch Season 2 to make it ineffable… inevitable.”

Despite this, Amazon Prime Video has yet to officially renew the show for a third season - so watch this space!

Fans have been loving the new season, with one writing: “Kinda expected some stuff to happen and they did happen but I'm still shooketh. Jeez. What a roller coaster. I loved it,” while another person tweeted: “Just finished - I absolutely loved #GoodOmens2 - significantly more than I did #GoodOmens to be honest. A real relief to have TV understand why people love characters without tanking it, or being anything less than sincere. Will rewatch, and ‘have on’ aplenty, I suspect.”

A third person wrote: “Stream #GoodOmens if you haven't seen it yet: a funny, smart fantasy masterpiece with excellent writing and cast including beloved duo David Tennant and Michael Sheen. Finally #GoodOmensS2 is out LOVED it but oh these two have more story to tell! @primevideo we need our season 3!”