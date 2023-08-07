Strictly Come Dancing 2023: All you need to know – judges, line-up, start date, and more

We can't quite believe that it's that time already, but the BBC has begun announcing the celebrity names set to take part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing which means that the countdown is officially on.

Excitement is building for the return of the Latin and Ballroom dance competition now that the likes of Angela Scanlon, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, and Angela Rippon have been revealed as just some of the famous faces joining the line-up.

WATCH: Strictly professional dancer Dianne Buswell shows off new highlights

The celebrities will soon become well-acquainted with dance shoes, sequins, and Craig Revel-Horwood's sharp tongue when the competition kicks off in just a few weeks' time; but before we return to Elstree, here's all you need to know about the upcoming series of Strictly which will be hosted once again by the wonderful Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman...

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start?

The BBC haven't announced an official start date for Strictly yet but, judging by previous seasons, the series 21 launch will take place towards the end of September. The launch is pre-recorded and then shown on a Saturday night on BBC One and will see the pairing of the celebrities with their professional dancer partners.

Typically, the launch occurs a week or two before the first live show takes place to allow the new pairings to rehearse vigorously before hitting the dancefloor for the first time. This means that the first live show could perhaps air on the 30 September, or the 7 October. We'll keep you posted!

Who are the Strictly pros this year?

Although each year the fresh lineup is the main event of Strictly, the professional dancers on the show are a fundamental part of the family and have built as much of a fan base with viewers as the contestants over the years.

Fans can look forward to seeing regulars such as Gorka Marquez, Johannes Radebe, Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Luba Mushtuk, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola all return, as well as long-term pros like Karen Hauer, Giovanni Pernice, Katya Jones and, of course, last year's champion Jowita Przystal.

Amy Dowden recently announced that she will not be dancing with a celebrity this year as the dancer continues to receive treatment as part of her breast cancer journey. During an Instagram Live with breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel!, Amy explained how she now needed chemotherapy after more tumours were discovered following her recent mastectomy.

She said: "They found another type of cancer and then they told me I needed chemo – for me, that was a massive blow… This year, it means I'm not going to be able to dance with a celebrity on Strictly, but I'm in such regular contact with the team – the BBC has just been utterly incredible."

Who are the 2023 Strictly judges?

The judges are part of the Strictly furniture and we can't wait to be reuniting with the fab four. Head judge and former world champion Shirley Ballas will be back to lead the way, along with fellow champion and all-around legend Motsi Mabuse. Meanwhile, former Strictly pro Anton Du Beke will be back to take his seat on the panel as well as OG judge Craig Revel Horwood who will no doubt have a fresh batch of cutting one-liners up his sleeve. It's going to be fab-u-lous, darling!

Who are the celebrities taking part in Strictly 2023?

So far, a number of names have been announced by the BBC and we are loving the line-up already. The first name to be announced was actress and former star of Sherlock, Amanda Abbington. Shortly after, journalist and presenter Angela Rippon, actor Layton Williams and newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy were announced as fellow contestants.

On Sunday, BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Eddie Kadi revealed himself as the fifth celebrity name on the bill, and, on Monday morning, BBC presenter Angela Scanlon was announced as the sixth. And there are many more to come…